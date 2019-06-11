Marcus Stoinis to miss Pakistan clash due to strain, Mitchell Marsh set to join World Cup squad

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 199 // 11 Jun 2019, 16:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcus Stoinis will be unavailable for the match against Pakistan

What's the story?

Australia's all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis will miss the team's match against Pakistan because of a side strain. Fellow all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set to fly to England and join the Australian team soon.

In case you didn't know...

Marcus Stoinis has been one of the most active cricketers for Australia in the limited overs format. He had played the ODI series against India and Pakistan before representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019, heading into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Stoinis played the first three matches for Australia in the group stage but he has now got a side strain which has ruled him out of the match against Pakistan tomorrow.

The heart of the matter

BREAKING: Mitch Marsh to join Aussie squad as injury cover with Marcus Stoinis ruled out of tomorrow's Pakistan clash #CWC19 https://t.co/7CaVwqS8Dc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 11, 2019

The Australian all-rounder, who has played 36 ODIs and 19 T20Is for his nation, had picked up a side strain in the match against India. In the 36 ODI matches, Stoinis has aggregated 982 runs at an average of 36.37. He has also scalped 30 wickets with his right-arm medium pace.

These numbers indicate how important a player he is for Australia. But, unfortunately, he will miss the World Cup match versus Pakistan and thus, Australia has called up all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as an emergency cover.

Mitchell Marsh possesses the same cricketing attributes as Marcus Stoinis. He was also a part of the 2015 Australian World Cup squad which won the World Cup. Marsh is more experienced than Stoinis but the latter had made it to the World Cup squad riding on his good form in the ODIs.

What's next?

While side strains are considered normal for pace bowlers, Marcus Stoinis should take the utmost care of his fitness because he is one of Australia's biggest assets at the moment.