Mark Boucher on the verge of becoming head coach of South Africa

Boucher looks set to become South Africa's head coach

If reports are to be believed, former South African wicket-keeper, Mark Boucher seems primed to become the Proteas’ head coach. Though no official announcement has been made yet, there are rumours that he would be taking over before the series against England at the turn of the year.

South Africa, as a cricketing entity, have been in turmoil over the past twelve months. While they’ve capitulated to some humiliating defeats on the field, the suspension of the CEO of Cricket South Africa has marred their off-field identity as well.

Just two days after being installed as the director of cricket, Graeme Smith looks set to hand his former teammate the reins of the national side as he looks to restore the Proteas to the pinnacle of world cricket.

Boucher, who has been working as the head coach of the Titans since 2016, has gained immeasurable experience in the domestic circuit, having won a solitary first-class trophy and a couple of one-day and T20 titles each.

Moreover, the wicket-keeper is a seasoned campaigner on the international front having represented South Africa in 147 Tests, 295 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

It is also believed that Enoch Nkwe, who was appointed in August to oversee matters, would be joining hands with Boucher, with the duo excited and keen to work together.

The arrival of cricketing legends into the higher echelons of the South African cricketing machinery is extremely refreshing, especially considering the strife they’ve been under recently.

To that end, there have also been whispers about Jacques Kallis becoming the Proteas’ batting coach, meaning that the Rainbow Nation would hold themselves in good stead for their upcoming international assignments.

It would be interesting to see how Boucher functions as the head coach of the national side, having distinguished himself in the domestic circles. More encouragingly though, South African cricket, by recruiting its former stars, seems to be making all the right noises on its road to cricketing redemption.