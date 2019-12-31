Marnus Labuschagne credits 'process-driven' approach after brilliant 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Labuschagne has ended 2019 as the highest run-scorer in Tests scoring 1104 runs from 17 innings.

Marnus Labuschagne finished the calender year as the highest run-scorer in Tests. The turnaround of fortunes for Labuschange began in August after he replaced Steve Smith as a concussion substitute. Having scored 353 runs against England in the Ashes, Labuschagne cemented his place in the eleven.

After scoring a massive 1104 runs in 17 innings in 2019, Labuschange gave an insight on his process-driven approach which helped him cement his place at number three.

"I just keeping it process-driven and not on results," Labuschange told Cricket Australia after Australia won the second Test versus New Zealand by 247 runs.

"Making sure that every innings I come in with a clear mind and making sure I'm playing what's in front of me and not what's happened in the past and not what I want to achieve – it's right in the moment," he added.

He also has received his maiden ODI-callup for the ODI series against India.

"It's a great team to be a part of, and the way we're playing at the moment is really enjoyable," Labuschagne asserted.