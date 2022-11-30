Create

"Marnus Labuschagne is a freak" - Twitter reacts to Australia's No.3 scoring his eighth Test ton 

By Viransh Shah
Modified Nov 30, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Australia v West Indies - First Test: Day 1
Marnus Labuschagnes scored an unbeaten 154 during Australia v West Indies - First Test: Day 1 at the Perth Stadium.

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has continued to excel in red-ball cricket with yet another century against the West Indies in the first Test at the Perth Stadium on Wednesday (November 30).

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first on a bounce-friendly surface at the Perth Stadium.

West Indies pace bowler Jayden Seales dented an early blow on the hosts by removing star Australian batter David Warner in the fourth over. A full and wide off stump pitched delivery was enough to undone the southpaw.

Marnus Labuschagne joined forces with Usman Khawaja and the pair ensured they enjoyed their time together at the crease in a 142-run partnership for the third wicket.

Labuschagne's strokeplay is an oozing element to watch for and his immaculate stance sets up the base for those tempting drives and pulls.

He was quick to toy with the lengths of Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph. Anything shorter was pulled, the fuller ones were punched through the covers. There were some edges off the head of the slip cordon that flew over.

A remarkable cover drive off Jayden Seales marked the eighth Test ton for the 28-year-old, his seventh on home soil.

Smashed through point to bring up the ton! 💪Labuschagne celebrates his eighth Test century #PlayOfTheDay@nrmainsurance | #AUSvWI https://t.co/KWsatgIzNZ

Let's look at how the fans reacted to Labuschagne's remarkable century against the West Indies in Perth.

Well done Labuschagne worlds best 👊
Marnus Labuschagne is a freak!! Staggering records!! #AUSvWI
Marnus Labuschagne will be the new no1 rank Test better soon PAKvENG series will also decide Root or Babar can take him or not
If you say that you like Australian cricket but you don’t love Marnus Labuschagne then you’re lying. What a legend! #AUSvWI
Marnus Labuschagne is only behind Don Bradman😳#AUSvWI https://t.co/y1PuNvbuGk
Marnus Labuschagne is all set for a big score here in the first test between #AUSvWI
I am really looking forward to watch this pair of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne bat together live from the stands in Feb / March next year when Australia tour to India. It's going to be another BGT classic.
Labuschagne, darling Labuschagne…Thank you for all the joy and pain…#AUSvWI twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…
Marnus Labuschagne brings up his eighth Test ton. 💯🏏 @marnus3cricket https://t.co/0CTD7E8SRl

Australia end Day 1 on strong note against West Indies

Despite Khawaja departing on 65 while poking one behind the wicket off Kyle Mayers, Marnus Labuschagne carried on with his impressive strokeplay. He has added another unbeaten 142-run partnership with Steve Smith (59*) as Australia's score read 293/2 at the end of Day one, while Labuschagne was batting on 154*.

Marnus Labuschagne's incredible innings helped him post an average of more than 68 in Tests in Australia. Only Sir Donald Bradman has a better average of 98.22 in Australia. Seales and Mayers picked up a wicket each in a tiresome day for the visitors.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
