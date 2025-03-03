Marnus Labuschagne vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats after 62 ODIs

The middle-order batters have come into focus in the 2025 Champions Trophy so much because of the subcontinent conditions and the ODI format in general. As such, Shreyas Iyer and Marnus Labuschagne emerge as two of the best candidates in the tournament, and they can be key for their respective sides when they face off in the semi-final.

Ad

Although their current form is in contrast of each other, both are capable of being the difference when it matters. Iyer has recorded a couple of fifties in the ongoing campaign while Labuschagne played a crucial cameo to help Australia out of a tight situation in their record run-chase against England in Lahore.

On that note, let us compare Marnus Labuschagne and Shreyas Iyer's stats after 62 ODI appearances.

#1 Overall Numbers

Shreyas Iyer has established himself as one of the best middle-order batters in world cricket at present, and that claim is backed by solid numbers. He has arguably owned the format since his debut, and statistically, there have been very few ebbs and flows when it comes to his numbers.

Ad

Trending

Averaging over 45 with a strike rate of over 100 is the ideal criteria for any middle-order batter in the modern era. His ability to play according to the situation, switch gears, and make most of his starts have also led to 22 fifties and five hundreds.

In comparison, Marnus Labuschagne has not set the stage ablaze in ODI cricket just yet. Despite making his debut five years ago, Labuschagne is not a guarantee in the playing XI. He has had to deal with inconsistency, with the odd sublime innings providing hope for the start of something special.

Ad

Although his numbers are far from horrid, it does not justify his ability, and is inferior in comparison to some of his middle-order peers in world cricket, including Shreyas Iyer.

Player Name Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Shreyas Iyer 57 2421 47.47 101.21 Marnus Labuschagne 55 1840 36.08 83.94

Ad

#2 Stats away from home

Shreyas Iyer has had a balanced ODI career in terms of appearances on home soil, and away from home, having played 34 matches in each scenario. Until his 62nd ODI appearance, the Indian middle-order batter had 26 outings away from home, where he scored over 1,000 runs at a healthy average and strike rate.

Marnus Labuschagne, on the other hand, has played majority of his ODI cricket away from home. Out of his first 10 appearances in the format, only one came on home soil. Interestingly, out of his last 10 ODI appearances, only two have come on home soil. He has been viewed as Australia's reply against spin in the subcontinent contions, and a safety net in the middle order.

Ad

His away numbers make for better reading compared to his home numbers, despite the lack of sample size and consistent outings when it comes to the latter. He only averages 25.83 in Australia, while he averages close to 40 when it comes to away outings.

Player Name Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Shreyas Iyer 26 1017 39.12 96.40 Marnus Labuschagne 42 1530 39.23 82.93

Ad

#3 Stats against spin

Both Shreyas Iyer and Marnus Labuschagne have made a reputation of being reliable batters against spin, albeit with different ways of going about their business. Iyer does not back away from taking on the spinners, while Labuschagne has the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking with strike rotation and wear down the spinners.

As a result, it is not surprising that both players boast good numbers against spin. However, Iyer, hailing from the subcontinent, and far more accustomed to facing spin bowling, has exceptional numbers against spin compared to Labuschagne.

Ad

While the Australian has scored 976 runs against spin in 42 innings at an average of 37.53, Iyer shadows it with 1158 runs in 55 innings at an average of 72.37.

Player Name Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Shreyas Iyer 55 1158 72.37 100.43 Marnus Labuschagne 42 976 37.53 84.64

Ad

Another major difference is how often they have been dismissed to spin bowling. Labuschagne has lost his wicket to spin on 26 occasions, more than half of the times he has been up against such type of bowling.

Iyer, on the other hand, has only been dismissed to spin 16 times in his ODI career. Also, he has hit 39 sixes against spin, which is almost five times more compared to Labuschagne's eight so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback