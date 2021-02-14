Marsh One Day Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the successful completion of the 10th edition of the Big Bash League, Cricket Australia is all set to resume their domestic tournament - the Marsh One Day Cup.

The limited-overs domestic cup is all set to begin on February 15 with New South Wales locking horns against Victoria at North Sydney Oval. Six teams will be eyeing the chance to lift the trophy this season.

Cricket Australia have announced a truncated schedule for the Marsh One Day Cup for the 2020-21 season.

Each team will play only five games (once against the other team) with the top two sides squaring off against each other in the final on April 11.

Marsh One Day Cup 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All Timings in IST)

15th February, Monday

New South Wales vs Victoria at 4:30 AM (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)

22nd February, Monday

Tasmania vs Queensland at 4:30 AM (Blundstone Arena, Hobart)

2nd March, Tuesday

Western Australia vs South Australia at 7:30 AM (WACA Ground, Perth)

4th March, Thursday

South Australia vs New South Wales at 9:00 AM (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

10th March, Wednesday

Victoria vs Tasmania at 4:30 AM (Junction Oval, Melbourne)

11th March, Thursday

Queensland vs Western Australia at 5:30 AM (Gabba, Brisbane)

12th March, Friday

South Australia vs Tasmania at 4:30 AM (Junction Oval, Melbourne)

14th March, Sunday

New South Wales vs Western Australia at 4:30 AM (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)

18th March, Thursday

Tasmania vs New South Wales at 5:30 AM (Blundstone Arena, Hobart)

20th March, Saturday

Queensland vs Victoria at 5:30 AM (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

23rd March, Tuesday

Western Australia vs Victoria at 7:30 AM (WACA Ground, Perth)

28th March, Sunday

Queensland vs South Australia at 5:30 AM (Allan Border Field, Brisbane)

31st March, Wednesday

New South Wales vs Queensland at 8:30 AM (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)

8th April, Thursday

Victoria vs South Australia at 4:00 AM (Junction Oval, Melbourne)

Western Australia vs Tasmania at 7:00 AM (WACA Ground, Perth)

11th April, Sunday

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 5:00 AM

Marsh One Day Cup 2021 Live Streaming Details

One can head to Cricket Australia’s webpage to get live updates of the game.

Marsh One Day Cup 2021 Squad

New South Wales

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshius, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Steven Smith.

Victoria

Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Matt Short, Will Sutherland.

Queensland

Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth.

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Jake Carder, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Bradley Pope, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Liam O’Connor, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman.

South Australia

Travis Head, Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Alex Carey, Tom Cooper, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Kane Richardson, Luke Robins, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter, Adam Zampa, Joe Mennie.

Tasmania

Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tim Paine, Alex Pyecroft, Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Mac Wright.