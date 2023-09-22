Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Cricket Australia is all set to launch its domestic 50-overs competition starting from September 24 onwards. The Marsh One Day Cup will run for a period of four months from September 24, 2023, to February 25, 2024.

The tournament will feature six regional teams affiliated with Cricket Australia - Queensland, Western Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales, and South Australia.

Furthermore, the league will comprise a total of 22 matches. As per the tournament format, each team will play seven matches across the season, with the two top-ranked teams qualifying for the final on February 25. Teams get four points for a win, two points for either a tie, no result, or an abandoned match, and zero points for a loss.

Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, Mackay, Hobart, and Launceston are the eight cities that have been chosen to host the matches. The venue for the final is yet to be determined.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 24 - Queensland vs Western Australia, Allan Border Field - 6:05 AM

Match 2: September 25 - Victoria vs Tasmania, CitiPower Centre - 5:35 AM

Match 3: September 26 - South Australia vs Western Australia, Allan Border Field - 9:35 AM

Match 4: September 27 - New South Wales vs Tasmania, CitiPower Centre - 5:35 AM

Match 5: September 28 - Queensland vs South Australia, Allan Border Field - 9:35 AM

Match 6: September 29 - Victoria vs New South Wales, CitiPower Centre - 5:35 AM

Match 7: October 8 - South Australia vs Tasmania, Karen Rolton Oval - 5 AM

Match 8: October 9 - New South Wales vs Queensland, North Sydney Oval - 4:30 AM

Match 9: October 9 - Western Australia vs Victoria, WACA Ground - 7:30 AM

Match 10: October 19 - Queensland vs Victoria, Great Barrier Reef Arena - 5:35 AM

Match 11: October 20 - South Australia vs New South Wales, Adelaide Oval - 5 AM

Match 12: October 31 - Tasmania vs Queensland, Blundstone Arena - 5:35 AM

Match 13: November 4 - New South Wales vs Western Australia, Cricket Central - 4:30 AM

Match 14: November 11 - Tasmania vs Victoria, University of Tasmania Stadium - 5:35 AM

Match 15: November 20 - Western Australia vs South Australia, WACA Ground - 10:05 AM

Match 16: February 1 - Western Australia vs New South Wales, WACA Ground - 8:35 AM

Match 17: February 8 - Victoria vs South Australia, CitiPower Centre - 4:30 AM

Match 18: February 8 - Queensland vs Tasmania, The Gabba - 8:35 AM

Match 19: February 14 - Tasmania vs Western Australia, Karen Rolton Oval - 5:30 AM

Match 20: February 14 - South Australia vs Queensland, Blundstone Arena - 5:30 AM

Match 21: February 14 - New South Wales vs Victoria, North Sydney Oval - 6:05 AM

Match 22: February 25 - Final, TBD - 5:30 AM

Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

At present, the live-streaming of this league will be available on cricket.com.au, the CA Live app, and Kayo Sports. No live telecast of this league is planned in India.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24: Full Squads

Queensland:

Aryan Jain, Bryce Street, Jack Clayton, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Hugh Weibgen, Hugo Burdon, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Ben McDermott (wk), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Blake Edwards, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Victoria:

Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Dylan Brasher, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Travis Dean, Will Pucovski, Fergus O’Neill, Will Sutherland, Liam Blackford (wk), Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Cameron McClure, Matthew Fotia, Mitch Perry, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Tom Rogers, Todd Murphy, Wil Parker

Western Australia:

Ashton Turner, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Bancroft, Jayden Goodwin, Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, D’Arcy Short, Hilton Cartwright, Liam Haskett, Josh Philipe (wk), Josh Vernon (wk), Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly

South Australia:

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Tasmania:

Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherland, Jordan Silk, Mac Wright, Nicholas Davis, Tim Ward, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Jarrod Freeman, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jake Doran (wk), Time Paine (wk), Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Jarrod Freeman

New South Wales:

Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Jason Sangha, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davis, Ryan Hackney, Blake Macdonald, Hayden Kerr, Joel Davis, Moises Henriques, William Salzmann, Baxter Holt (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Hunar Verma, Jack Nisbet, Jackson Bird, Lachlan Shaw, Ryan Hadley, Ross Pawson