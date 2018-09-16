Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mashrafe applauds Mushfiq and Tamim for their efforts to win Asia Cup opener

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
117   //    16 Sep 2018, 11:18 IST

Mushfiq hits his sixth ODI ton against Sri Lanka on the Asia Cup opener
Mushfiq hits his sixth ODI ton against Sri Lanka on the Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh kicked off their Asia Cup campaign with a great victory over Sri Lanka. The island nation started the match taking off a couple of Bangladeshi batsmen on the very first over. But, they failed to maintain those heroics as the Tigers outplayed him overcoming the early damages. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza applauds his teammates Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal for their different kind of efforts in the match.

Mushfiq hit his sixth ODI ton and transformed it as his best ODI innings in the Asia Cup opener while Tamim Iqbal batted with a broken wrist after went off the field earlier.

In the post-match media conference, Mashrafe applauds both of them: "I think Mushfiq knocked one of the best innings that Bangladeshi batsmen have ever played for the country. He went to the middle when we lost two early wickets, and Tamim was unable to bat on that time. How Mushfiq played the innings and finished, it was amazingly good."

Mushfiq has been suffering from a pain in his rib but decided to play the match considering the importance of starting the Asia Cup with an expected note. Is seen a bit of uncomfortable in the middle while finishing the innings. Mushfiq beat his pain by smashing a knock of 144. That helps Bangladesh to gather a competitive total of 261 runs on the board.

"The decision to bat on with the broken wrist is taken by Tamim himself. It was a brave move by the batsman. Anything could happen to his wrist. I think there was a risk to his career. Everyone should remember this effort of Tamim Iqbal. I want to say, Mushfiq got more confidence to add those 30-32 runs after that fearless movement by Tamim. Hats of to Tamim Iqbal!" Mashrafe further said about number one opener of Bangladesh team.

Facing only four balls might remain as final appearance of Tamim Iqbal in this edition of Asia Cup. There will be another scan on the broken wrist of Tamim to see the level of damage. It will take more two or three days. After that Bangladesh team management will reassess the possibility of Tamim's further participation in the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh captain has more words for Mohammad Mithun who smashed his maiden ODI fifty in the match. "We have to talk about Mohammad Mithun also. He responded positively under the immense pressure of losing two early wickets. Overall, the win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of Asia Cup was a tremendous effort by us. Let's see if we can bring it on the next match."

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan on the next B group match of the Asia Cup on 20 September at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim
Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
2018 Asia Cup: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in Sri...
RELATED STORY
Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken wrist
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group B Analysis
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Match 1 - Preview, Head-to-Head, Weather,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka by 137 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 star performers from the inaugural game...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 areas in which Bangladesh should work on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us