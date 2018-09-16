Mashrafe applauds Mushfiq and Tamim for their efforts to win Asia Cup opener

Mushfiq hits his sixth ODI ton against Sri Lanka on the Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh kicked off their Asia Cup campaign with a great victory over Sri Lanka. The island nation started the match taking off a couple of Bangladeshi batsmen on the very first over. But, they failed to maintain those heroics as the Tigers outplayed him overcoming the early damages. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza applauds his teammates Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal for their different kind of efforts in the match.

Mushfiq hit his sixth ODI ton and transformed it as his best ODI innings in the Asia Cup opener while Tamim Iqbal batted with a broken wrist after went off the field earlier.

In the post-match media conference, Mashrafe applauds both of them: "I think Mushfiq knocked one of the best innings that Bangladeshi batsmen have ever played for the country. He went to the middle when we lost two early wickets, and Tamim was unable to bat on that time. How Mushfiq played the innings and finished, it was amazingly good."

Mushfiq has been suffering from a pain in his rib but decided to play the match considering the importance of starting the Asia Cup with an expected note. Is seen a bit of uncomfortable in the middle while finishing the innings. Mushfiq beat his pain by smashing a knock of 144. That helps Bangladesh to gather a competitive total of 261 runs on the board.

"The decision to bat on with the broken wrist is taken by Tamim himself. It was a brave move by the batsman. Anything could happen to his wrist. I think there was a risk to his career. Everyone should remember this effort of Tamim Iqbal. I want to say, Mushfiq got more confidence to add those 30-32 runs after that fearless movement by Tamim. Hats of to Tamim Iqbal!" Mashrafe further said about number one opener of Bangladesh team.

Facing only four balls might remain as final appearance of Tamim Iqbal in this edition of Asia Cup. There will be another scan on the broken wrist of Tamim to see the level of damage. It will take more two or three days. After that Bangladesh team management will reassess the possibility of Tamim's further participation in the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh captain has more words for Mohammad Mithun who smashed his maiden ODI fifty in the match. "We have to talk about Mohammad Mithun also. He responded positively under the immense pressure of losing two early wickets. Overall, the win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of Asia Cup was a tremendous effort by us. Let's see if we can bring it on the next match."

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan on the next B group match of the Asia Cup on 20 September at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.