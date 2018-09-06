Mashrafe Mortaza says every team is a threat in Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh have had a good run in Asia Cup in recent times and reached the finals on two occasions in previous three attempts. Despite playing the finals, they could not win the Asia Cup as they lost Asia Cup final to India by eight wickets in the previous edition and lost 2014 final against Pakistan in a last-ball thriller.

But the new format, which is similar to back in 2006 with the addition of two more teams in the Asia Cup apart from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, leaves them at risk of being eliminated from the opening stage where they are placed in group B along with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Two teams from each group will advance to second round known as Super Four in the tournament and that looks to be the primary goal for Bangladesh. Tigers are set to begin their campaign against Afghanistan, who dominated them in the three-match Twenty20 series at Dehradhun where and clinched the series by 3-0 margin.

After their impressive show in Windies, they are carrying a good confidence going into the Asia Cup, especially after their disastrous showdown in the Test series earlier.

In the official pre-match press conference on Thursday as Bangladesh concluded their preparation for the multi-team competition, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said, ''I think every team is a threat for us."

While emphasizing on clash against Afghanistan he said, ''If you look at the bowling strength of Afghanistan and all-round potency of the Sri Lankans, anything can happen. So for us, the opening game is the most important,'' he said. "If we can do well in the opening game we have a chance to progress further in the tournament."

''If we can win the opening match we are sure it will help us to handle Rashid and Mujeeb much better,'' said Mashrafe. Though the format is different, the ghosts of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman looked very much alive at the back of Mashrafe's mind that prompts him to believe that the best way to go against Afghanistan is by carrying a winning momentum.

''But if don't do well in the opening game it will be even twice the more difficult to beat them so the first game will set the tone for us,'' he said.

While Bangladesh coach Rhodes admits that It's not an easy road for the Tigers. In an interview given to Cricbuzz, he said," We have two games to qualify, which is the most important thing. We shouldn't assume that we will get into the next group. We play well against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, then it will add to the confidence. Then if we are in the last stages of the tournament, why wouldn't you believe that you could win,''

Rodes further added "If I was looking at a crystal ball, I could have told you that we have won the Asia Cup. But I don't have it. There are other mighty teams in Asia - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. We believe we can. If we try our best, give the 100 per cent, and play some good cricket and believe we can win,'' he concluded.