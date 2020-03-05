Mashrafe Mortaza to step down as Bangladesh captain after final ODI against Zimbabwe

Mashrafe Mortaza

On the eve of Bangladesh's 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, Mashrafe Mortaza announced that he would be stepping down from captaincy once the series against the African nation culminated. On the occasion, he said,

I am leaving the Bangladesh captaincy. The third ODI [against Zimbabwe] is going to be my last game as captain. I took the decision myself. As a player, I will keep trying to give my best if I get the opportunity. I wish the next captain all the best.

However, despite leaving his position at the helm, the fast bowler stressed that he would be available for selection as a player and that he would do everything possible to make the transition as seamless as possible.

I believe that Bangladesh team will reach the next stage under him. I will try to give him all the support through my experience. I think the three available senior players each have the ability to lead the side. Hope the BCB takes the best one of them.

Under Mashrafe’s tutelage, Bangladesh scaled incredible heights, which included a run to the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup quarter-finals and an appearance in the semi-final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Additionally, the Tigers consistently portrayed themselves as an Asian cricketing powerhouse, reaching a few Asia Cup summit clashes in the process.

As far as numbers go, Bangladesh won 49 out of the 87 ODIs in which he was the skipper whereas they also emerged victorious on 10 occasions out of 28 in the shortest format.

Thus, Mashrafe would perhaps go down as the most successful limited-overs captain the nation has ever produced.