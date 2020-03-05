×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mashrafe Mortaza to step down as Bangladesh captain after final ODI against Zimbabwe

Shashwat Kumar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
Modified 05 Mar 2020, 19:56 IST

Mashrafe Mortaza
Mashrafe Mortaza

On the eve of Bangladesh's 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, Mashrafe Mortaza announced that he would be stepping down from captaincy once the series against the African nation culminated. On the occasion, he said,

I am leaving the Bangladesh captaincy. The third ODI [against Zimbabwe] is going to be my last game as captain. I took the decision myself. As a player, I will keep trying to give my best if I get the opportunity. I wish the next captain all the best. 

However, despite leaving his position at the helm, the fast bowler stressed that he would be available for selection as a player and that he would do everything possible to make the transition as seamless as possible.

I believe that Bangladesh team will reach the next stage under him. I will try to give him all the support through my experience. I think the three available senior players each have the ability to lead the side. Hope the BCB takes the best one of them.

Under Mashrafe’s tutelage, Bangladesh scaled incredible heights, which included a run to the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup quarter-finals and an appearance in the semi-final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Additionally, the Tigers consistently portrayed themselves as an Asian cricketing powerhouse, reaching a few Asia Cup summit clashes in the process.

As far as numbers go, Bangladesh won 49 out of the 87 ODIs in which he was the skipper whereas they also emerged victorious on 10 occasions out of 28 in the shortest format.

Thus, Mashrafe would perhaps go down as the most successful limited-overs captain the nation has ever produced.

Published 05 Mar 2020, 19:56 IST
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 Bangladesh Cricket Team Mashrafe Mortaza
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Only Test | Sat, 22 Feb
ZIM 265/10 & 189/10
BAN 560/6
Bangladesh won by an innings and 106 runs
ZIM VS BAN live score
1st ODI | Sun, 01 Mar
BAN 321/6 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 152/10 (39.1 ov)
Bangladesh won by 169 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 03 Mar
BAN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 318/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 4 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
1st T20I | Mon, 09 Mar, 05:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
2nd T20I | Wed, 11 Mar, 05:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us