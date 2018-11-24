×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Matthew Hayden - Stats Analysis (Tests)

Himank Bhanot
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
229   //    24 Nov 2018, 15:05 IST

A true colossus of the game, as is evident from his physical traits and his aggregates, Matthew Hayden was one of the most dominant opening (or otherwise) batsman of his times. Not perhaps since Viv Richards has a batsman just casually strolled down the wicket and smashed fast bowlers over their heads for sixes (that his imposing physique made it look all the more menacing also helped).

In what is hard to imagine in retrospect, Matthew Hayden had a rather hard initiation into Test cricket. After an unenterprising debut against South Africa in 1994 at Johannesburg (the same opposition he would play his last Test against, 15 years later) where he registered scores of 15 and 5, he was dropped until picked again almost 3 years later for the home series against the West Indies.

Although he scored a hundred (125) in the Adelaide Test match, his returns over the rest of that series and in the following series against South Africa (again) meant that he was dropped into wilderness again and with Mark Taylor and Michael Slater going strong at the top of the order, a return to the side seemed improbable, if not impossible. He also stated in an interview that although he was scoring heavily in shield cricket, Mark Taylor did not want him to take Slater's place in the side since they had an excellent opening combination going.

But, a testament to his heavy scoring at the first-class level and the eventual sobering down of Slater's form meant that Hayden was picked for Australia's tour of India in 2001, he amassed 549 runs in the 3 Test rubber, and for the next 8 years would make the opening slot his own. In the 90 Tests that he played since then, he scored a little more than 8000 runs at an average of more than 54 and held his own in a team that had other greats like Ponting and Gilchrist.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Team Matthew Hayden Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Himank Bhanot
ANALYST
5 times Matthew Hayden made an improbable comeback
RELATED STORY
Matthew Hayden suffers 'Near Death' injury
RELATED STORY
Matthew Hayden suffers horrific head injury
RELATED STORY
Players with 1000+ Test runs in three or more consecutive...
RELATED STORY
Remembering Harbhajan Singh's 10-wicket match haul...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Australian Test openers of all time 
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen who outscored the opposition in both innings...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's favourite opponents in IPL, T20I, ODI and...
RELATED STORY
Former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden suffers a head...
RELATED STORY
5 legendary Australian cricketers who endured poor Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us