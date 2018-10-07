×
Matthew Hayden suffers horrific head injury

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
7.49K   //    07 Oct 2018, 22:01 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup Net Bowler Program Launch

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden suffered a horrific head injury just a couple of days ago in Australia.

According to the pictures posted by him, he had gone surfing with his son Josh Hayden to Straddle Back Bank, when the accident took place. He took to social media platform Instagram to share the pictures of the injury. 



"Took on Straddie back bank yesterday with @josh_hayden28 and lost!!! Game over for a few days. Ok. Last attention seeking post I promise. Just wanted to say a big thank you to all our mates on Straddie who have been so supportive. Especially Ben & Sue Kelley for the fast diagnosis with MRI, CT scan. Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet. Thank you, everyone, On the road to recovery,” Hayden wrote in the series of posts," said Hayden in two posts which were shared on Instagram.

Hayden was recently a part of the commentary team for the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League. He has also been a commentator in the Indian Premier League as well. He retired from international cricket in 2009 after playing for his country for more than a decade. He was a part of Australia's "golden era" which saw them win 3 World Cups in a row. 

Overall, Hayden played 103 Tests and 161 ODIs for the Kangaroos, scoring nearly 15000 runs in both formats combined and an average of 50 in the longer format. He has 30 Test centuries to his name and 10 ODI centuries as well.

Australia Cricket Matthew Hayden
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
