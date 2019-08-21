Mayank Agarwal can be the ideal replacement for out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs

Flamboyant Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, propitious of a blazing resurgence to the Indian limited-overs International set-up, endured a dreadful fiasco in colored-clothing affairs on the Carribean assignment.

Barring the solitary century in the league-phase encounter against Australia during the World Cup 2019, mediocre performances in recent times have been drawing harsh criticism for the dynamic batsman.

Enduring consecutive failures with pedestrian scores of 1, 23, and 3 in the Twenty20 Internationals and 2 and 36 in the ODIs, the exuberant stroke-maker's future in the Indian squad is jeopardized. The merciless axe perilously hangs over him, considering the relentless exertion from the talented young generation waiting in the wings. Having accumulated bucketloads of runs in the domestic circuit and India A fixtures, the latest Test recruit Mayank Agarwal can certainly prove to be Dhawan's nemesis.

The prodigious swashbuckler boasts of an excellent first-class record with an astonishing 4087 runs at a tremendous average of 49.24. In List-A cricket, the elegant right-hander has stockpiled 3605 runs at an impressive average of 48.71 including 12 magnificent centuries. He also proudly holds the record for the highest number of runs in an entire domestic season, with 2141 runs under his belt across all the formats in the 2017-18 stretch.

Renowned for exquisite timing and placement alongside his ferocious striking abilities, Mayank's white-ball credentials speak for themselves. The colossal knock of 176 against South Africa A in the unofficial triangular series in 2015 in Chennai and a mammoth 723 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018 certainly usher him in the reckoning for a justified berth in the ODI squad.

Predominantly classical in his approach, Mayank seems to possess outright ingredients of a quality opening batsman - technical proficiency, resilient mental toughness, and supreme physical fitness. A regular feature in the national squad for the purest format, Mayank is barging on the door of selection in the shorter versions of the game - a testimony to his constant grind and unwavering belief.

Following Shikhar Dhawan's inconsistent run of late and KL Rahul's frequent archetypal squibs, India need to groom a prolific batsman for the delicate opening slot and Mayank Agarwal is readily prepared to flourish.