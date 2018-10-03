Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mayank Agarwal: Destined for success against West Indies

Deshak Bhatnagar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
140   //    03 Oct 2018, 10:45 IST

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Mayank Agarwal is an Indian cricketer who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket & for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. He is also a regular member of both four-day & one-day India A squads. Recently, he was selected for the upcoming home Test Series against Windies and is likely to debut in the same.

The attacking batsman came into prominence after a stellar performance in 2008-09 Under-19 Cooch-Behar Trophy and then went onto become India's highest run-scorer in 2010 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

He has an excellent record in both T20 & List A matches. He has scored over 2300 runs at an average of 23.40 including a lone century & 15 half-centuries in 111 T20 matches whereas in List-A he has scored over 3400 runs at an average of 50.31 with 12 centuries & 14 half-centuries in 70 matches.

His first-class numbers are even better, he has scored a total of 3372 runs in 43 matches at an average of 50.32 with a top score of 304. Also, he broke a 17 year-old-record of the highest tally by any batsman in an Indian domestic season by scoring a total of 2141 runs across all the formats.

His recent exploits in both domestic cricket & for India finally earned him a place in the Indian Test Squad to face Windies side in a two-match Test Series which begins on October 4. Mayank has a great chance to make a strong case for a spot in the squad for the upcoming tour of Australia & New Zealand as Indian Selectors are unlikely to consider both Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan in near future following their performance in England.

Moreover, Mayank's ability to adapt to all the conditions is a plus point and his India experience can come in handy in the upcoming overseas assignments. Before that, he needs to cement his spot in the side and show that he is the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Mayank Agarwal
Deshak Bhatnagar
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a budding blogger and I have my own Blog: insidercricket.com/
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: India's Predicted 15-member Squad...
RELATED STORY
3 Indians who need to be picked for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
India's probable Test squad for home series against West...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can cement their place in India's Test side
RELATED STORY
Can the lowly West Indies challenge the mighty Indian team?
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018 matches to be telecasted on...
RELATED STORY
5 West Indies players to watch out for in the Test...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be sacked for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us