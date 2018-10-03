Mayank Agarwal: Destined for success against West Indies

Deshak Bhatnagar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 140 // 03 Oct 2018, 10:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Mayank Agarwal is an Indian cricketer who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket & for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. He is also a regular member of both four-day & one-day India A squads. Recently, he was selected for the upcoming home Test Series against Windies and is likely to debut in the same.

The attacking batsman came into prominence after a stellar performance in 2008-09 Under-19 Cooch-Behar Trophy and then went onto become India's highest run-scorer in 2010 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

He has an excellent record in both T20 & List A matches. He has scored over 2300 runs at an average of 23.40 including a lone century & 15 half-centuries in 111 T20 matches whereas in List-A he has scored over 3400 runs at an average of 50.31 with 12 centuries & 14 half-centuries in 70 matches.

His first-class numbers are even better, he has scored a total of 3372 runs in 43 matches at an average of 50.32 with a top score of 304. Also, he broke a 17 year-old-record of the highest tally by any batsman in an Indian domestic season by scoring a total of 2141 runs across all the formats.

His recent exploits in both domestic cricket & for India finally earned him a place in the Indian Test Squad to face Windies side in a two-match Test Series which begins on October 4. Mayank has a great chance to make a strong case for a spot in the squad for the upcoming tour of Australia & New Zealand as Indian Selectors are unlikely to consider both Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan in near future following their performance in England.

Moreover, Mayank's ability to adapt to all the conditions is a plus point and his India experience can come in handy in the upcoming overseas assignments. Before that, he needs to cement his spot in the side and show that he is the next big thing in Indian cricket.