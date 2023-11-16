MCA 50 Overs Championship 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association is all set to host the MCA 50 Overs Championship 2023, starting Saturday (November 18).

24 league games will be played before the teams placed second and third in the points table make it to the eliminator. The winner of the eliminator will lock horns against the table toppers of the MCA 50 Overs Championship 2023 in the summit clash on December 17.

Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur and YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi are the two venues that will host the games of the competition.

Each team will play a total of 12 games in the league phase. Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters, and Western Warriors and four participating sides in the competition.

Southern Hitters and Northern Strikers were part of the Malaysian Cricket Association T20 Super Series in February 2023. Hitters lost the eliminator, while Strikers lost the final to Thunderstorm Outlanders.

Malaysian cricketers are coming into this series on the back of a T20I Tri-Nation Series victory in September 2023. Later, they were also part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final where they won the final against Singapore by 60 runs.

MCA 50 Overs Championship 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 18, Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - November 18, Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers, 7:00 AM

Match 3 - November 19, Southern Hitters vs Central Smashers, 7:00 AM

Match 4 - November 19, Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers, 7:00 AM

Match 5 - November 21, Central Smashers vs Western Warriors, 7:00 AM

Match 6 - November 23, Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers, 7:00 AM

Match 7 - November 25, Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors, 7:00 AM

Match 8 - November 25, Southern Hitters vs Central Smashers, 7:00 AM

Match 9 - November 26, Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors, 7:00 AM

Match 10 - November 26, Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers, 7:00 AM

Match 11 - November 28, Central Smashers vs Western Warriors, 7:00 AM

Match 12 - November 30, Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers, 7:00 AM

Match 13 - December 2, Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors, 7:00 AM

Match 14 - December 2, Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers, 7:00 AM

Match 15 - December 3, Southern Hitters vs Central Smashers, 7:00 AM

Match 16 - December 3, Northern Strikers vs Western Warriors, 7:00 AM

Match 17 - December 5, Central Smashers vs Western Warriors, 7:00 AM

Match 18 - December 7, Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers, 7:00 AM

Match 19 - December 9, Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers, 7:00 AM

Match 20 - December 9, Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters, 7:00 AM

Match 21 - December 10, Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors, 7:00 AM

Match 22 - December 10, Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers, 7:00 AM

Match 23 - December 12, Western Warriors vs Central Smashers, 7:00 AM

Match 24 - December 14, Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers, 7:00 AM

Eliminator - December 16, 7:00 AM

Final - December 17, 7:00 AM

MCA 50 Overs Championship 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The MCA 50 Overs Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website for fans in India.

MCA 50 Overs Championship 2023: Full Squads

Southern Hitters

Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Arif Salman, Aslam Khan, Amir Khan, Aqeel Wahid, Ariff Jamaludeen, Bilal Ahmed, Mohamad Fathul Fatri, Muhammad Aalif, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Sachinu Hettige, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Ibrahim Zahid,Syed Aziz, Syed Rehmatullah, Devin Sehar, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham, Raham Khan Malik, Rizwan Haider

Western Warriors

Aqib Javed, Hassan Masood, Imad Khan, Muhammad Asyqal Zakari, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Arslan Shabir, Firdaus Asri, Jinendra Muraly, Lokman Nur Hakim, Muhammad Akram Malek, Muhammad Muqri Jafri, Ainool Hafizs, Ahmad Asby, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Amir Azim, Muhammad Khairullah, Syazrul Ezat, Zulamry Bin Mohdin

Northern Strikers

Arief Yusof, Kenny Yang Cheng, Nazmus Sakib, Sanjhey Subanantha, Wan Syahmi Danial, Ahmad Akmal, Arif Ullah, Haziq Haiqal Idris, Naveed Ahmad, Sharvin Munandy, Virandeep Singh, Faris Iskandar, Hairil Harisan, Areean Zaharin, Kenneth Yang Sheng, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Vijay Unni

Central Smashers

Ahmad Faiz, Hasnain Ahmed, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhamad Arsalan, Adeshlie Alias, Aidan Michael, Ajeb Khan, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Muhammad Asyraf Azmi, Muhammad Gulraiz, Muhammad Irfan Ashri, Norman Haiqal Norhasri, Ammar Uzair Fakri, Wan Muhammad Azam, Abdul Rashid, Anwar Rahman, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Wafiq