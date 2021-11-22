MCA T10 Super Series 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live-streaming details

After successfully hosting the MCA T20 Super Series in 2020-21, the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) will now conduct the MCA T10 Super Series. It will be a fast-paced tournament with four different teams.

The Northern Strikers, Central Smashers, Western Warriors and Southern Hitters are the four participating teams. Star players Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz, Sharvin Muniandy and Syed Aziz will lead the sides respectively.

The Northern Strikers, who won the T20 Super Series title, will enter the tournament as strong favorites. All the matches of the tournament will be held at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The first match of the MCA T10 Super Series will be played on November 22.

MCA T10 Super Series 2021: Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

November 22, Monday

Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors, 2:30 PM.

Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers, 5:00 PM.

November 23, Tuesday

Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers, 2:30 PM.

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters, 5:00 PM.

November 24, Wednesday

Central Smashers vs Western Warriors, 2:30 PM.

Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers, 5:00 PM.

November 25, Thursday

TBC vs TBC, 2:30 PM.

November 26, Friday

TBC vs TBC, 2:30 PM.

MCA T10 Super Series 2021: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the MCA T10 Super Series for fans in India.

MCA T10 Super Series 2021: Squads

Northern Strikers

Aminuddin Ramly, Arjoon Thillainathan, Muhammad Gulraiz, Virandeep Singh (c), Aimal Khan, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Faiq Haikal, Wahib Zada, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Wan Amirul (wk), Pavandeep Singh, Roshan Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Syazrul Ezat.

Central Smashers

Ahmad Faiz (c), Ahmad Zubaidi, Norwira Zazmie, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Akmal, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Firdaus Asri, Lokman Nur Hakim, Muhammad Afif Harith, Zulamry Bin Mohdin, Ammar Uzair Fikri (wk), Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Ajeb Khan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq.

Western Warriors

Ahmad Asby, Aslam Khan, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Muhammad Nur Ainol, Abdul Rashid, Amir Khan, Daniyal Hashmi, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Sharvin Muniandy (c), Harinderjit Singh Sekhon (wk), Wan Muhammad (wk), Amir Azim, Sachinu Hettige, Vijay Unni.

Southern Hitters

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ainool Hafizs, Mohammad Arief, Muhamad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Azman Ahmad, Muhammad Hasif, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Khairullah, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Shankar Sathish, Syed Aziz (c), Hakim Harisan (wk), Anwar Rahman, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Luqman, Muhammad Shahid Adzli.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra