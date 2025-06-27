MCA T20 Tri-Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The MCA T20 Tri-Series 2025 will commence on Friday, June 27, with three teams, namely Malaysia Reds, Malaysia Blues, and Ghani Glass, in action. As many as 13 matches, including the final, will be played in the series up until July 10.

While the iconic Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host the first eight matches as well as the final, the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi will host the last four opening-round fixtures.

All three teams are scheduled to face each other four times in a quadruple round-robin format. The top two teams with the most points at the end of the group stage will qualify for the final.

Let’s look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details for the MCA T20 Tri-series 2025:

MCA T20 Tri-Series 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, June 27

Match 1: Malaysia Reds vs Malaysia Blues, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 7:30 AM

Saturday, June 28

Match 2: Malaysia Blues vs Malaysia Reds, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 7:30 AM

Sunday, June 29

Match 3: Malaysia Reds vs Malaysia Blues, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 7:30 AM

Monday, June 30

Match 4: Ghani Glass vs Malaysia Reds, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 12:00 PM

Wednesday, July 2

Match 5: Ghani Glass vs Malaysia Blues, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 7:30 AM

Thursday, July 3

Match 6: Malaysia Blues vs Ghani Glass, Byuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 12:00 PM

Friday, July 4

Match 7: Malaysia Blues vs Malaysia Reds, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 7:00 AM

Friday, July 4

Match 8: Malaysia Reds vs Ghani Glass, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 12:00 PM

Sunday, July 6

Match 9: Ghani Glass vs Malaysia Reds, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 7:00 AM

Sunday, July 6

Match 10: Ghani Glass vs Malaysia Blues, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 12:00 PM

Tuesday, July 8

Match 11: Malaysia Reds vs Ghani Glass, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 12:00 PM

Wednesday, July 9

Match 12: Malaysia Blues vs Ghani Glass, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, 12:00 PM

Thursday, July 10

Final: TBC vs TBC, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 12:00 PM

MCA T20 Tri-Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to catch the live streaming of the entire MCA T20 Tri-series 2025 on the FanCode app and website by purchasing the match pass for Rs. 19 and the tournament pass for Rs. 59.

The MCA T20 Tri-series 2025 will not be available for live telecast in India.

MCA T20 Tri-Series 2025: Full squads

Malaysia Reds

Muhammad Amir (c), Amir Khan, Hassan Masood, Muhammad Muqri bin Jafri, Rajkumar Rajendran, Aslam Khan, Arslan Shabir, Azyan Farhath, Hasnain Ahmed, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Adeshlie Alias, Prashant Pawar, Nazmus Sakib, Arif Ullah, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Akram Malek, Syed Junaid Khan.

Malaysia Blues

Ahmad Faiz, Ahmed Aqeel, Muhammad Syahadat, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Aiman Zaquan, Hamzah Panggi, Mohamed Arief, Syed Aziz (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs, Wan Azam, Muhammad Azri Azhar, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Rahim Khan Malik, Rizwan Haider.

Ghani Glass

Ali Razzaq, Gohar Butt, Hammad Butt, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Ibraar Afzaal, Malik Abdul Rafay, Hamid Liaqat, Saeed Ali, Muhammad Raza, Muhammad Wasif, Shabaz Javed, Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Aqib Asghar, Hunain Shah, Muhammad Rameez, Muhammad Sarfraz, Noman Ali, Shoaib Akhtar.

