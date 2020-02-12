MCC announce schedule for Pakistan tour

Kumar Sangakkara will lead MCC in 3 T20Is and one ODI

What's the story?

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will tour Pakistan from 13th to 19th February to play a 50-over match and three T20 games in Lahore. Kumar Sangakkara will lead the MCC squad which also features the likes of Ravi Bopara and Roelof van der Merwe.

The background

After Test cricket's return to Pakistan, MCC announced a cricket tour to the nation in December 2019. MCC President Kumar Sangakkara revealed that he will captain the squad that visits Pakistan in February 2020.

"I am excited to be captaining MCC on the tour to Pakistan. With international cricket having returned for the first time in a decade, it is wonderful the Club is doing its part to strengthen cricket in Pakistan and I look forward to being part of the trip," the former Sri Lankan skipper had said.

The heart of the matter

MCC have announced their match schedule for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.



President of MCC @KumarSanga2 will captain a twelve-man squad for the tour.#mcc @TheRealPCB — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) February 11, 2020

MCC announced the match schedule for their upcoming Pakistan via a media release on Tuesday (11th February). The release stated that MCC will play a T20 match each against Lahore Qalandars, Northern and Multan Sultans besides competing against Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-overs match.

Here is the schedule for MCC tour of Pakistan 2020:

Friday 14th February – Lahore Qalandars v MCC (T20). Gaddafi Stadium, 5.00pm PKT/12.00noon GMT

Sunday 16th February – Pakistan Shaheens v MCC (50 overs), Aitchison College, 9.30 am PKT/4.30 am GMT

Monday 17th February – Northern v MCC (T20), Aitchison College, 12.30 pm PKT/7.30 am GMT

Wednesday 19th February – Multan Sultans v MCC (T20), Aitchison College, 12.30 pm PKT/7.30 am GMT)

What's next?

The MCC squad will soon reach Pakistan and start warming up for their approaching matches. It will be interesting to see how Sangakkara's side performs on this historic tour.