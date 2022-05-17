ME vs SCL, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 24: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats, and Dream11 Prediction

SCL (South Castries Lions) will take on the ME (Micoud Eagles) in the 24th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on Wednesday at 12:00 AM.

The South Castries Lions have already lost two matches and are in the third place of the standings, while the Micoud Eagles have also lost two matches and are in the fifth place.

The Micoud Eagles will want to make a comeback against the South Castries Lions, but the conditions may not be favorable. As a result, its going to be a tough contest for the former side.

SCL vs ME Probable Playing 11 Today

SCL Playing XI

Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Xytus Emmanuel, Dalius Monrose, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Ashely Hippoltye, Kevin Gassie, Jervan Charles, Acquinas Sylvester, and Jaquain Mesmain.

ME Playing XI

Winnel Felix (wk), Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles(c), Daren Sammy, Kuston Jules, Murlan Sammy, Michael Charlery, Lanse Sammy, Travis Grifford, Darren Sammy Jr, and Kern Xavier

Match Details

SCL vs ME, Match 24, St. Lucia T10 Blast Cup 2022

Date and Time: 18th May 2022, 12:00 AM

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

As the pitch is slower, the pacers should be able to get some swing early on, making it tough for the batters to score runs. There will undoubtedly be several early wickets on this pitch.

As the game progresses, the surface should slow down, allowing bowlers to take advantage of the lack of speed. Both teams may choose to bat first after winning the toss, with 85-90 being a respectable total at the venue.

Micoud Eagles vs South Castries Lions Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Leo has been impressive this year as he has been continuously scoring crucial runs for the team, even during difficult situations. In the last match, he scored 10 runs from just five balls and also took an amazing catch that gave him additional Dream11 points.

Batsmen

Shervin Charles has been one of the top batsmen for Micoud Eagles this year as he scored 26 against GICB and 29 against SSCS. So, you should pick him in the Dream11 team with Wendell Inglis.

All-rounders

Johnson Charles has been the most impressive player in this year's St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament as he has scored 144 runs and taken a wicket also in three matches. Another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team is Murlan Sammy.

Bowlers

Aaron Joseph has been one of the top picks for the South Castries Lions with four wickets for him in just three matches. Lanse Sammy and Darren Sammy Jr. are other good bowler picks for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCL vs ME Dream11 prediction team

Johnson Charles (SCL) - 262 points

Aaron Joseph (SCL) - 170 points

Darren Sammy Jr. (ME) - 146 points

Important stats for SCL vs ME Dream11 prediction team

Darren Sammy Jr. - 4 wickets

Lanse Sammy - 3 wickets

Johnson Charles - 144 runs and 1 wicket

Murlan Sammy - 9 runs and 1 wicket

SCL vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1 for T10 Blast match (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Leo, W Inglis, S Charles, M Wells, J Charles (c), M Sammy, K Jules, A Joseph (vc), D Sammy Jr, L Sammy and K James

Fantasy Suggestion #2 for T10 Blast match (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Leo, W Inglis, S Charles, M Wells, J Charles (c), M Sammy, A Joseph (vc), D Sammy Jr, L Sammy, M Monrose, and K James

