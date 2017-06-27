Meet Aiden Markram, the man who could lead South Africa to ICC glory

At 22, Markram already has what most South African players do not, a World Cup medal.

27 Jun 2017

Is he the young prodigy South Africa are waiting for?

The issue of South Africa's captaincy across formats has been the subject of a lot of speculation in the recent past. While Faf du Plessis is the permanent skipper of the Test and T20 sides, AB de Villiers, who gave up Test captaincy and Test cricket for a period of time, is the skipper of the ODI side.

De Villiers's less than convincing performance as the ODI skipper, coupled with du Plessis's charismatic leadership in Tests has resulted in some controversy. Large sections of the people wanted Faf to take over from AB, whose decision making and shot selection have been fickle in the past few months.

The story is akin to the one we see in Shakespearean novels. It is even more dramatic when we consider the fact that de Villiers is the golden boy of South African cricket, a hero in every right and the darling of the whole country. But are the Proteas better off with du Plessis on the throne and de Villiers leading the battalion? Makes for an interesting storyline.

However, there is a twist in the plot. Enter Aiden Markram, the golden boy of the Titans and the sole winner of a cricket World Cup in the country (he won the under-19 World Cup for South Africa in 2014). Markram has admirable leadership skills and has proven to be a dynamic batsman at the top of the order for the Titans. He could be the eventual heir to the throne but will South Africa expect him to be a Graeme Smith? It remains to be seen.

The World Cup winning skipper

Markram was instrumental in South Africa's under-19 World Cup win

In the picture above is Markram, 22 years of age, and the apple of South African fans' eyes after his World Cup triumph with the Colts. After the entire nation had wept through different World Cups and yearned for the coveted trophy, Markram came closest when he brought home the under-19 World Cup as a consolation.

While Markram led the side to the World Cup and finished as the highest run-scorer for the country in the tournament, it was Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo who made the step up to the national team first. A professional contract had to wait for Markram as he went to the University of Pretoria. But upon his return, Northerns were ready for him.

The professional manner in which Markram took the elevation of Rabada and Phehlukwayo to the national team instead of him is evidence of his character and composure. "Those guys are real x-factor players - KG and Andile - and I just had to know my time would come," Markram told ESPNCricinfo.

The role of Mark Boucher

Every prince has a champion guide and in Markram's case, it was the record-breaking former Proteas keeper, Mark Boucher, who joined the Titans at the same time Markram did. The two instantly hit it off. Boucher knew he had a future Protea star on his hands and managed him exceptionally well. While Ray Jennings, the under-19 coach had played a role in Markram's elevation to an opener before the 2014 World Cup, Boucher took over and made him the Titans opener across formats.

While he entrusted Markram with opening duties, he was stern with the youngster and instilled in him the importance of playing like a senior player. He could have been like any other youngster, happy-go-lucky, and dynamic in the powerplay overs before getting out. But Boucher wanted him to put a price on his wicket.

While all the off-field talk took place, Boucher needed an ally on the field to assist the young Markram. This is where senior partner, Henry Davids, once expected to carry on for the Proteas from where Gibbs had left off, took over.

"Mark put a lot of responsibility on me to set up innings well and then once I had done that, not to just think I had done my job as a youngster and so I could get out but to take things deep," the young opener said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

The results

Markram skippered the A team in England and soon earned a Test call-up

Results came pretty quickly for Markram. He was a flamboyant batsman with a good technique but to convert talent into runs is an altogether different task. Just ask JP Duminy.

Markram was meticulous in his approach but had the exuberance of youth. Even as he gleefully teed off, he still realised the importance of strike rotation and converting 50s into 100s.

He finished the SunFoil series, South Africa's First-class competition, as the 10th highest run-getter with 565 runs in seven games at an average of 51.36. It included two half-centuries and two hundreds. He bettered the numbers in the Momentum One Day Cup, managing 508 runs in nine matches at an average of 56.44. Of his two hundreds in One Dayers, one of them was a mammoth 183, the highest in South Africa's One Day tournament.

Skippering the four-day side and Test call-up

He led South Africa A in England and although the team lost the only unofficial Test, Markram impressed at the top of the order. The call-up to the Test team followed soon. With Faf du Plessis awaiting the birth of his son, Markram was called in as cover for the opening Test at Lord's. He may not play the Test or make his debut in the series, but as a young cricketer and aspiring leader, being in the dressing room with the stalwarts will be good experience for young Markram.

The future skipper?

Do South Africa have another Smith on their hands? Only time will tell. At 22 years and 82 days, Smith was South Africa's youngest skipper and grew into the role over the years to end as the most successful Test captain ever with 53 wins.

Markram is the same age now and if he needs any inspiration, he doesn't have to look too far. Smith and Markram are both bold characters and natural leaders. That the youngster’s call-up is coinciding with the captaincy conundrum in South African cricket makes things all the more interesting.

Could he be the man to put an end to the debate? Will he lead the team as a young skipper to the 2019 ODI World Cup? Is he the man to finally end South Africa's drought in ICC events?

All this and more will be revealed over the next few years when this young superstar takes the field in green and gold.