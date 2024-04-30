Meet Team India's 15-member T20 World Cup 2024 squad 

BCCI's senior selection committee on Tuesday, April 30, named Team India's 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to June 29.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad begins their campaign in the ICC event against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5. They then take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9. The Men in Blue's next two games will be against the USA on June 12 in New York and Canada in Lauderhill on June 15.

Team India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. They have lifted the 50-over World Cup twice, in 1983 and 2011, and were finalists in 2003 and 2023. With India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 announced, here's a detailed profile of the team.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Rohit Sharma will lead India at the 2024 T20 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Rohit was dropped from the T20I side following Team India's semifinal exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, following a stellar show in the 2023 ODI World Cup, both as captain and batter, he was recalled to the T20I squad for the home series against Afghanistan in January this year.

Rohit bagged two ducks on return but scored a scintillating ton in the third T20I in Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya (vice-captain)

Despite disappointing performances in the ongoing IPL for Mumbai Indians, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been picked as vice-captain based on his reputation and experience.

Pandya suffered an ankle injury during the league stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup against Bangladesh and was ruled out for the remainder of the series. The 30-year-old has shown glimpses of form with the willow, but his bowling remains a concern.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has pipped Shubman Gill to claim one of the opening slots. The former has made an impressive start to his T20I career.

In 17 matches, he has 502 runs at an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 161.93, with one hundred and four fifties. Gill has 335 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25.76 and a strike rate of 147.57.

Virat Kohli

Like Rohit, Virat Kohli was also recalled to the T20I squad for the first time since the 2022 T20 World Cup when India took on Afghanistan in a T20I series in January this year.

Kohli is the all-time leading run-getter in T20Is, with 4,037 runs from 117 matches. He's also the current leading run-getter in the ongoing IPL, with 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.43 and a strike rate of 147.49.

Suryakumar Yadav

India's 360-degree player Suryakumar Yadav was an automatic choice in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

He has been arguably Team India's most impactful batter in the format. In 60 matches, the 33-year-old has notched up 2,141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of 171.55, with four hundreds and 17 fifties.

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Rishabh Pant will return to international cricket during the ICC event in the West Indies and the USA.

He was out of action since suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident in December 2022. Pant's batting rhythm and fitness were under the scanner in IPL 2024. He has passed with flying colors in both departments and has been handed a much-deserved India recall.

Sanju Samson (wk)

Rajasthan Royals skipper and keeper-batter Sanju Samson also finds a place in India's 15-member T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

The talented Kerala batter scored a brilliant hundred in the third ODI against South Africa in Paarl in December 2023. He has been in excellent form in the ongoing IPL, notching up 385 runs in nine innings at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 161.09.

Shivam Dube

Although his bowling remains a question mark, the selectors could not ignore Shivam Dube's amazing batting form and exceptional big-hitting skills. The left-handed batter slammed 418 runs in 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings at a strike rate of 158.33 in IPL 2023.

This year, he has 350 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 172.41. Dube was also one of the key figures in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024 triumph.

Ravindra Jadeja

There have been question marks over Ravindra Jadeja's efficiency in T20 cricket lately, particularly his inability to find the big hits at the death.

However, it was always going to be difficult for selectors to ignore the package that Jadeja offers as an all-rounder. His bowling could come in handy at T20 World Cup 2024, and there are few better fielders in world cricket.

Axar Patel

Some experts reckoned the selectors might pick only one of Jadeja or Axar Patel, given their near-identical roles in the T20I side.

However, it would be fair to say that Axar has done enough to merit a place in the main squad for T20 World Cup 2024 along with Jadeja. The significant improvement in his batting is a big plus for India, and his bowling returns have been commendably consistent.

Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been excellent for India across all formats in the last year and a half.

He has an exceptional record in T20I cricket, which is not spoken about as much as it should be. In 35 matches, Kuldeep has 59 scalps at an average of 14.10 and an economy rate of 6.74. He's a genuine wicket taker in any format.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also features in the 15-member squad. (Pic: Getty Images)

Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad is a pleasant surprise considering how unlucky he has been in the past with regard to ICC events.

It's easily forgotten that the leg-spinner is India's leading wicket-taker in the format, with 96 scalps from 80 matches. The 33-year-old has been impressive in the ongoing IPL as well and has claimed 13 wickets in nine matches.

Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has had a mixed time of it for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, but he retains his place on basis of his impressive T20I record. In 44 matches, the 25-year-old has claimed 62 wickets at an average of 20.87 and an economy rate of 8.63.

Jasprit Bumrah

Yet again, Team India would have massive hopes from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah at the T20 World Cup 2024. He was brilliant for the Men in Blue in the ODI World Cup last year and has continued to impress for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL.

There were question marks about his fitness after a long injury layoff. Over the last eight months, though, Bumrah has shut down all his critics.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has been below par for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. However, the Indian selectors have retained their faith in him and have named him in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

The 30-year-old has played 10 T20Is, claiming 12 scalps at an average of 27.83 and an economy rate of 8.78.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

