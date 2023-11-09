Meg Lanning's 5 best moments in international cricket

Meg Lanning shocked the cricketing world on Thursday as she announced her retirement from international cricket. At just 31, it seems like Lanning still had several years within her at the top of the game.

However, having achieved everything in the women's game and inspired an entire generation to take up the sport professionally for 13 long years, Lanning felt that it was time for a new chapter in her career.

After winning two World Cups and five T20 World Cups and amassing as many as 8532 runs in international cricket, Meg Lanning has brought down the curtains on a truly remarkable and historic career for Australia.

On that note, let's recall five of the best moments that Meg Lanning produced and witnessed while playing for Australia:

#5 Maiden ODI hundred

An 18-year-old Meg Lanning made headlines back in 2011 when she smashed a sensational hundred against England in her first Ashes in Perth. Just over a week after making her international debut, Lanning proved to the world that she had the game to shine on the big stage.

Chasing a target of 21, Lanning scored 104 off 118 balls and showed great composure for a teenager. She also became the youngest Australian to score a hundred in international cricket, giving a trailer of what was to come for more than a decade.

#4 Meg Lanning's highest score for Australia

Sri Lanka had posted a challenging target of 258 for Australia in their 2017 Women's World Cup clash at Bristol. It had to be a record chase from the Aussies in the tournament at the time and it was none other than Lanning who stepped up and delivered.

It had to take a special innings to arguably eclipse Chamari Athapaththu's 178 and Lanning provided exactly that, getting her highest international score for Australia. Scoring 152* off just 135 balls, Lanning ensured Australia won the game in a canter with eight wickets in hand and more than six overs to spare.

#3 Fastest ODI hundred in women's cricket

Meg Lanning continues to hold the record for the fastest ODI hundred in the history of women's cricket, getting it in just 45 balls against New Zealand way back in 2012. A fantastic bowling effort from the Aussies saw New Zealand bowled out for just 177.

While the White Ferns needed early wickets, Lanning ensured they got nowhere near the start that they would want. The right-hander absolutely blasted her way through 103 runs off just 50 balls and ensured that Australia got over the line with nine wickets in hand and a staggering 28.4 overs to spare.

#2 Winning first T20 World Cup in thrilling fashion

Having won seven World Cups in total, the first one will arguably remain special for Meg Lanning, especially in the circumstances that Australia managed to pull it off. Lanning scored 25 off 24 balls in tricky conditions in Colombo, taking her team to 142/4 in their 20 overs.

England came really close to chasing it down, but it was the Aussies who held their nerves in a last-ball thriller. Erin Osborne defended 14 runs in the final over and Danielle Hazell just couldn't make use of the full toss she got on the pads. They could only manage 138/9 in the chase as the Aussies were in delirium.

#1 Winning the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup

After winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal in women's cricket, Meg Lanning took an indefinite break from international cricket, citing mental health reasons. The world didn't know when Lanning would be back and whether she would be back to her best.

However, Lanning returned ahead of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa and led her team to glory in the final against the hosts. It was also her final appearance for Australia, one of the more reasons why it would remain a special one for her.