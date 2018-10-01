Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mehidy Hasan joins the elite list of players who opened the batting and bowling in the same ODI

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
01 Oct 2018

Mehidy Hasan
Mehidy Hasan from Asia Cup 2018

Mehidy Hasan Miraz got a rare opportunity of opening in both the departments, batting and bowling during the final match of the Asia Cup 2018 against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

While striking first, Hasan came out to bat along with Liton Das and gave him good support to tackle the Indian fast bowlers and wrist spinners. But, after he settled down at the crease, he gave away his wicket to part-timer Kedar Jadhav for 32 off 59 deliveries.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza surprised all with his captaincy after he chose Hasan to open the bowling as well. But, he was not effective in bowling as the Indian openers totally dominated him and he registered match figures of 4-0-27-0.

By doing so, Hasan became the first Bangladeshi and 19th overall player to achieve this unique feat. Frasat Ali of East Africa did so for the first time to achieve this rare feat.

The complete list of all the players who opened the batting and bowling in the same ODI:

  1. Frasat Ali (East Africa) against New Zealand at Birmingham on 07/06/1975
  2. Majid Khan (Pakistan) against Australia at Nottingham on 13/06/1979
  3. Roger Binny (India) against Australia at Sydney on 18/12/1980
  4. Ian Botham (England) against West Indies at Port of Spain on 04/03/1986
  5. Martin Snedden (New Zealand) against Zimbabwe at Hyderabad on 10/10/1987
  6. Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka) against England at Pune on 30/10/1987
  7. David Brain (Zimbabwe) against Sri Lanka at Patna on 15/11/1993
  8. Richard Snell (South Africa) against England at Bloemfontein on 11/01/1996
  9. Mark Waugh (Australia) against Sri Lanka at Sydney on 20/01/1996
  10. Phil Simmons (West Indies) against Scotland at Leicester on 27/05/1999
  11. John Davison (Canada) against Sri Lanka at Paarl on 19/02/2003
  12. Edgar Shiferli (Netherlands) against Pakistan at Paarl on 2502/2003
  13. Asim Saeed (U.A.E.) against India at Dambulla on 16/07/2004
  14. Paul Hoffmann (Scotland) against the Netherlands at Ayr on 06/08/2006
  15. George O'Brien (Bermuda) against Canada at Toronto on 21/08/2006
  16. Karim Sadiq (Afghanistan) against the Netherlands at Sharjah on 29/03/2012
  17. Azaz Khan (Hong Kong) against Scotland at Edinburgh on 10/09/2016
  18. Asad Vala (P.N.G.) against Hong Kong at Harare on 17/03/2018
  19. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) against India at Dubai on 28/09/2018
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Fetching more content...
