Mehidy Hasan joins the elite list of players who opened the batting and bowling in the same ODI

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 143 // 01 Oct 2018, 21:29 IST

Mehidy Hasan from Asia Cup 2018

Mehidy Hasan Miraz got a rare opportunity of opening in both the departments, batting and bowling during the final match of the Asia Cup 2018 against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

While striking first, Hasan came out to bat along with Liton Das and gave him good support to tackle the Indian fast bowlers and wrist spinners. But, after he settled down at the crease, he gave away his wicket to part-timer Kedar Jadhav for 32 off 59 deliveries.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza surprised all with his captaincy after he chose Hasan to open the bowling as well. But, he was not effective in bowling as the Indian openers totally dominated him and he registered match figures of 4-0-27-0.

By doing so, Hasan became the first Bangladeshi and 19th overall player to achieve this unique feat. Frasat Ali of East Africa did so for the first time to achieve this rare feat.

The complete list of all the players who opened the batting and bowling in the same ODI:

Frasat Ali (East Africa) against New Zealand at Birmingham on 07/06/1975 Majid Khan (Pakistan) against Australia at Nottingham on 13/06/1979 Roger Binny (India) against Australia at Sydney on 18/12/1980 Ian Botham (England) against West Indies at Port of Spain on 04/03/1986 Martin Snedden (New Zealand) against Zimbabwe at Hyderabad on 10/10/1987 Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka) against England at Pune on 30/10/1987 David Brain (Zimbabwe) against Sri Lanka at Patna on 15/11/1993 Richard Snell (South Africa) against England at Bloemfontein on 11/01/1996 Mark Waugh (Australia) against Sri Lanka at Sydney on 20/01/1996 Phil Simmons (West Indies) against Scotland at Leicester on 27/05/1999 John Davison (Canada) against Sri Lanka at Paarl on 19/02/2003 Edgar Shiferli (Netherlands) against Pakistan at Paarl on 2502/2003 Asim Saeed (U.A.E.) against India at Dambulla on 16/07/2004 Paul Hoffmann (Scotland) against the Netherlands at Ayr on 06/08/2006 George O'Brien (Bermuda) against Canada at Toronto on 21/08/2006 Karim Sadiq (Afghanistan) against the Netherlands at Sharjah on 29/03/2012 Azaz Khan (Hong Kong) against Scotland at Edinburgh on 10/09/2016 Asad Vala (P.N.G.) against Hong Kong at Harare on 17/03/2018 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) against India at Dubai on 28/09/2018