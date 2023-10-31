"Mein baccho se baat nahi karta"- Top 10 funny memes as Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to register their 3rd win in 2023 World Cup

After two successive wins, Sri Lanka suffered a thumping 7-wicket loss against Afghanistan on Monday, October 30, in the 2023 World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After the match on Monday, Afghanistan have moved to fifth position in the points table, while Sri Lanka is just behind them in the sixth position.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. On a decent batting surface, Sri Lanka batters could not get going against a quality Afghan bowling attack and were bundled out for a below-par score of 241 in 49.3 overs.

Pathum Nissanka (46) was the top-scorer for the Lankan side, while Fazalhaq Farooqi ended up with a 4-wicket haul for the Afghans.

Afghanistan batters then performed clinically and did not give Sri Lankan bowlers a lot of chances in the chase. Azmatullah Omarzai (73*), Rahmat Shah (62), and Hashmatullah Shahidi (58*) played well and took their side home in 45.2 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup on Monday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

"We were very professional in the run-chase"- Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi after the victory against Sri Lanka

At the post-match presentation, Hashmatullah Shahidi reflected on the convincing win and said:

"Quite happy, I'm proud of the team the way we performed in all three departments. The game against Pakistan gave us a lot of confidence and belief that we can chase any kind of target. We started well in every aspect, we were very professional in the run-chase."

On the role of support staff members, Shahidi added:

"The support staff is always positive, worked very hard before coming into the World Cup. They work really hard and provide us with a lot of confidence, especially Jonathan, he's always positive. Before the Pakistan game, he told me something that changed my mindset a lot. In the last game and today as well, I'm happy to have finished the game off. I'll be happy to do so going ahead."

He concluded by saying:

"I congratulate our nation on the win, and thank all the Indian supporters for coming to the ground to cheer for us."

Do you think Afghanistan will qualify for the semi-finals of 2023 World Cup? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.