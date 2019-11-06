Melanie Jones appointed as new Director of Cricket Australia

Melanie Jones has been appointed as the new director of Cricket Australia. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Former Australian women’s cricketer Melanie Jones has been appointed as the new director of Cricket Australia. It is a historic move given the fact that she is the first-ever female candidate to rise to this position. She was nominated by Cricket Victoria. Jones made her debut for Australia in 1997 and has two World Cup medals to her name.

It was in 2005 when she won her first World Cup and followed it up with her first-ever Test century in the Ashes series. Her services to cricket in Australia have been immense, which prompted Cricket Australia to confer her with one of the highest honours of Australia, the Medal of the Order of Australia. Her recognition was primarily due to her contribution towards cricket and community.

"I'm excited to have this opportunity to work with the Board to strengthen cricket's bond with the community and ensure a healthy and sustainable future for the next generations," Jones quipped after her appointment. "I have much admiration for the work that has been undertaken over the past 18 months, in particular, an incredibly challenging time for cricket, and a testament to its place in the hearts of Australians," she further added.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings congratulated Melanie Jones on her appointment and welcomed her with open hands.

"Mel has been an active and inspiring part of the cricket fabric for many years and we are privileged to have her join the board. Australian cricket has been undergoing significant change over the past two years and I've no doubt Mel's experience on and off the field will be an asset to the team as we move into our next phase."

Men’s cricket in Australia has experienced an upturn in fortunes in the last few months after the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to the first team fold.

He had an impressive World Cup and followed it up with a special performance in the Ashes which helped Australia retain the Ashes. The Baggy Greens are currently leading the 3-match T20I series against Pakistan and also whitewashed Sri Lanka by a 3-0 margin very recently.