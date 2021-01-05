Melbourne Renegades lose their 7th game in a row as Adelaide Strikers win by 59 runs

Melbourne Renegades' BBL nightmare continued as they lost by 59 runs against the Adelaide Strikers. With this defeat, the Renegades have now lost seven consecutive games this campaign.

Jake Weatheralrd (51) and Ryan Gibson's (43*) partnership in the first innings was the difference-maker as their late flourish allowed the Adelaide Strikers to put a score of 171-5 on the board.

In reply, the Melbourne Renegades were bowled out for 111 with veteran seamer Peter Siddle picking three wickets.

Brief BBL score: Adelaide Strikers 171-5 (Weatherald 51, Wasim 2-13). Melbourne Renegades 111 all out in 19.1 overs (Harvey 34, Siddle 3-16). Adelaide Strikers won by 59 runs.

Melbourne Renegades falter while chasing once again

Chasing 172 for the win, the Renegades got off to a worst possible start as they lost Aaron Finch on the first ball as he was caught down the legside by Alex Carey.

Subsequently, Mackenzie Harvey (34) and Sam Harper (31) formed a decent partnership as they took their side to 67-1 in 9 overs.

However, both of them were dismissed right when it was time to kick on. Wes Agar and Danny Briggs provided the breakthrough as they dismissed the two set batsmen. After the quick blows, the Renegades never looked like they were in the game as Mohammad Nabi, Beau Webster and Imad Wasim all failed to get going.

The BBL Power Surge overs yielded just five runs, and the Strikers were able to pick two wickets.

It was a team performance with the ball from the Strikers. Wes Agar impressed with his yorkers while spinners Rashid Khan & Danny Briggs kept things tight and shared three wickets among themselves.

Adelaide Strikers' Weatherald scores his fastest BBL fifty

Earlier, Adelaide Strikers won the BBL bat flip and decided to bat first. Kane Richardson dismissed Phil Salt early as the opener failed to clear Beau Webster at deep mid-wicket. Alex Carey and Matt Renshaw went on to take a subdued approach as they put up 36 runs on the board in the first six overs.

Matt Renshaw looked good for his 35. He dispatched Mohammad Nabi for a six in the 10th over, but the off-spinner had the last laugh as he dismissed Renshaw off the very next ball.

Imad Wasim then put a halt on the scoring along and also picked up the crucial wicket of Alex Carey. The Strikers skipper managed a run-a-ball 24.

The fireworks began when Ryan Gibson and Jake Weatherald got together at the crease as the pair put up a 96 run partnership.

After 12 overs, the Adelaide Strikers were just going over run a ball and were 73-4. They took the BBL power surge in the 17th over, and the two overs yielded 29 runs. Josh Lalor was punished in the 19th over as he conceded 23 runs.

Weatherald was dismissed in the 20th over but not before he had smashed his fastest BBL half-century. The last four overs yielded 62 runs as the Strikers managed an excellent finish to their innings.

As it turned out, the Adelaide Strikers registered a comfortable win by 59 runs and the Melbourne Renegades were left to rue yet another poor performance.