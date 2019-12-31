Melbourne Stars emerge victorious in rain-affected game against Hobart Hurricanes | Big Bash 2019-20

Dec 31, 2019



Nathan Coulter-Nile

In the 16th match of the Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars (MLS) managed to overcome Hobart Hurricanes (HBH) by 4 runs (DLS Method). On a bowler-friendly pitch,it was a no-brainer for Melbourne Stars to field first after winning the toss.

Daniel Worrall drew first blood by scalping D'Arcy Short in the first over itself. Opener Simon Milenko (12 runs from 9 balls), Caleb Jewell (26 runs from 28 balls) and skipper Ben McDermott (17 runs from 19 balls) were the top scorers who helped HBH register a decent 69 from 11 overs. A couple of rain-stoppages and the brilliant bowling spells from Dale Steyn and Nathan Coulter-Nile also stood as a barrier for the HBH.

The target was revised to 80 from 11 overs for MLS. James Faulkner, who bowled the first over, came with out all guns blazing as he took two wickets in the first over itself. Nic Maddinson (2 runs from 4 balls) and Nick Larkin (first-ball duck) were trapped leg before wicket off the last two balls of that over.

Peter Handscomb (22 runs from 21 balls) along with Marcus Stoinis (25 runs from 19 balls) stitched a handy partnership of 52 runs before the latter was caught by David Miller off Riley Meredith. Stoinis was hit by a lethal bouncer by Meredith earlier in the innings. Even though rain intervened again, the Stars were 4 runs ahead of the DLS par score of 52.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was awarded the Man-of-the-Match award for his spell of 2-0-14-2.

After 16 matches, Adelaide Strikers lead the table with 7 points from 4 matches, followed by Melbourne Stars (6 points from 4 matches). Sydney Sixers (6 points from 5 matches) and Sydney Thunder (5 points from 4 matches) occupy the third and furth spots respectively.

Peter Handscomb played a crucial knock.