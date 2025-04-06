Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

Cricket Victoria is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Melbourne T10 Invitational from April 7 to 17. All 22 games will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Five teams — Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, and Sydney Sixers — will participate in the tournament. With a double round-robin format, each team plays the other four teams twice in the league stage. Then, the top team will qualify directly for the final, while the second and third placed teams will battle in the Eliminator.

The Adelaide Strikers emerged as the champions of the Top End T20 Series 2024, another territorial tournament.

As per the organizers, the tournament will provide an opportunity for the young players to showcase their talent and rub shoulders with some of the experienced players.

Jake Lehmann, Scott Edwards, Arjun Nair, and Sam Harper are some of the notable BBL players taking part in the tournament. , Edwards is the Netherlands captain, but grew up in Melbourne, which allows him to play in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Harkirat Bajwa, Campbell Kellaway, and Jack Nisbet are a few young players who will look to perform well and gain a strong stature within the Australian club cricket. It will be interesting to see the players acing the challenge of the fast-paced T10 format and further increasing their skillset.

On that note, let's check out the telecast and live-streaming details of the tournament.

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025: Telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Melbourne T10 Invitational will not be available on any of the TV channels in India.

Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans interested in the live-streaming of the tournament can hop on to the FanCode app and its website in India. The match pass/tournament pass is available for the Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025.

Moreover, Kayo Sports will bring the tournament's action to Australia.

