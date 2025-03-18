Campbell Kellaway plucks a one-handed stunner during WA vs VIC Sheffield Shield 2024-25 clash [Watch]

Australia's first-class cricketer Campbell Kellaway plucked a one-handed blinder during the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 clash between Victoria and Western Australia at the WACA in Perth on Tuesday (March 18). The Victoria opener took a full leap and grabbed the catch with his left hand, leaving the commentators stunned as one of them described it as the 'catch of a lifetime'.

The dismissal occurred in the 75th over of the innings as captain Will Sutherland sent down a short-pitched delivery to Cameron Gannon. With Gannon playing the hook shot and the right-hander trying to send it to the fence, he didn't seem to get the required connection. Kellaway, who was stationed at deep square leg, looked to have misjudged it but clung on to the catch with one hand. On replays, it was indeed a clean catch, sending Gannon his way back to the dressing room for 19.

Watch the clip posted by cricket.com.au:

Western Australia were eventually bowled out for 347 in 81.2 overs as half-centuries from Hilton Cartwright (79) and Cooper Connolly (56) went in vain.

Campbell Kellaway had scored a marathon 165 in Victoria's second innings

Campbell Kellaway batting (Credits: Getty)

The 22-year-old, meanwhile, had top-scored for Victoria in their second innings with 165 off 338 deliveries to help finish them on 370/9. Blake Macdonald's 60 off 84 balls with 11 boundaries was equally helpful in their score. It was Western Australia, who bowled first and bundled the opposition out for 197 in their first innings, with only Oliver Peake (52) passing fifty. Spinner Corey Rocchiccioli starred with a fifer for the home side.

However, Western Australia couldn't back their bowling performance with a strong batting rendition as they conceded a 11-run lead. Connolly, who made 56 in the second innings, made as many runs in the first. With 382 to chase down, the hosts lost Sam Whiteman cheaply. Although the likes of Cartwright, Connolly, Jayden Goodwin (46) and Joel Paris (45) kept their side in contention, they eventually lost by 34 runs.

Sutherland and Peter Siddle took four wickets each.

