MI Cape Town squad for SA20: Full list of players signed by MI Cape Town for South Africa T20 League

MI Cape Town did some good business at the SA T20 auction on Monday, September 19. They acquired the services of South African batter Rassie van der Dussen for 3.9 million rand, which was one of their best buys on the big day.

The Proteas batter attracted interest from Johannesburg Super Kings but MI managed to outrun their opponents. Rassie, who boasts significant international experience, will be a force to be reckoned with in MI Cape Town's middle order.

Cape Town, owned by the Reliance Group, also roped in hard-hitting all-rounder Odean Smith. The West Indian, who lit up IPL 2022 with his power-hitting, was signed for 1.7 million rand.

MI also managed to sign veteran fast bowler Beuran Hendricks for 2.75 million rand, South Africa's Ryan Rickelton (1 million rand) and George Linde (3.9 million rand) to strengthen their squad.

The franchise were keen to sign young Protea batter Tristan Stubbs. However, they fell behind to Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who signed the hard-hitter for 9.2 million rand, making him the biggest buy of the SA T20 auction.

MI Cape Town general manager Robin Petersen sounded satisfied with the squad they have managed to acquire. Speaking to the host broadcaster, he stated:

"Pretty happy. Good mix of players... it's an exciting squad. We'll decide our captain. We will let you know! You had to get a balance among players, and also bench strength. It just depends on how we want to stack up against which opposition in which conditions.

"If you have to win the title, you've got to play in the coastal wickets, which support spin. We are pretty well covered in terms of bowling options."

Ahead of the auction, MI Cape Town announced the signings of Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Dewald Brevis.

MI Cape Town full squad and players list

Cape Town, who are one of the six franchises that will feature in the inaugural edition of SA20, managed to put up a strong side on paper during the auction.

Full squad: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, and Odean Smith.

