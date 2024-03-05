MI Predicted Playing XI vs DC for Match 12 of WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 12 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday, March 5. The clash will be the first of the Delhi leg of the competition.

The defending champions have fielded the same XI in their last two game, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail missing out. The duo are expected to return for the DC clash, and a few changes could be in order for the visitors.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana

Here's how MI's predicted playing XI for Match 12 of WPL 2024 against DC could look like:

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Hayley Matthews slowly seems to be coming into her own with the bat, even if her bowling form has been underwhelming. The talented West Indian all-rounder will have a big role to play against DC.

Yastika Bhatia's constant improvement has been a delight to watch. Now a proper powerplay enforcer, the classy left-hander will want to continue in the same vein and give her team quick starts.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and S Sajana

Nat Sciver-Brunt has led MI in their last two games, but that should change on Tuesday. While there's no official word on Harmanpreet's availability, the niggle was labeled as minor. The Mumbai captain is likely to be at the toss in Delhi.

Harmanpreet playing would mean that Humaira Kazi, who hasn't had much to do over the history of the WPL, would have to miss out once again. While that's harsh on the uncapped player, such is the competitive nature of the WPL.

Amelia Kerr has been MI's most important player in WPL 2024 with both bat and ball. She should prop up the middle order alongside Amanjot Kaur and S Sajana, who have had less cardinal roles.

Lower Order: Pooja Vastrakar, SB Keerthana, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque

SB Keerthana hasn't made much of an impact in WPL 2024. MI have a few spin options on the bench, including left-arm wrist-spinner Amandeep Kaur and left-arm spinner Fatima Jaffer.

However, it must also be said that Mumbai haven't allowed Keerthana to settle into a spell and haven't given her enough overs to pass judgment on her place in the side. The leg-spinner should thus be retained for the DC clash.

A change could be in order in the bowling department, with Shabnim Ismail saying on the sidelines of MI's last fixture that she is good to go. The South African could replace Issy Wong, who has blown hot and cold, in the XI.

Pooja Vastrakar and Saika Ishaque, who picked up their first wickets of the competition against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, should also be in the mix.

