MI Predicted Playing 11 vs GG for Match 19 of WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 19 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday, March 10. For the first time in WPL 2025, action will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The inaugural WPL champions currently have four wins from six matches and have already qualified for the playoffs. If they beat GG by a decent margin, they will leapfrog the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the standings and claim top spot ahead of their final league-stage encounter.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 19 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr

MI sprung a surprise in the last game as they moved the out-of-form Yastika Bhatia into the middle order and opened with Amelia Kerr. The Kiwi all-rounder didn't seem in great nick while she was at the crease, but the team can be expected to persist with the same combination for a while longer.

Hayley Matthews started WPL 2025 in indifferent nick, but she seems to be finding her feet with the bat. Fresh off her second half-century of the season, she will be keen on making the most of what are expected to be friendly batting conditions in Mumbai.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur form the backbone of the middle order, with Yastika's newfound presence supporting them. S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur and G Kamalini have only had bit-part roles to play with the bat, but MI might want to wait until they secure top spot before they attempt to give them some time in the middle.

Lower Order: Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Mumbai have made a few rotations to their bowling attack. Parunika Sisodia returned for the previous game at Jintimani Kalita's expense, and while the left-arm spinner hasn't exactly set WPL 2025 on fire, she could retain her place for now. Saika Ishaque hasn't featured since the team's opening game, and she too is a contender.

Shabnim Ismail hasn't taken as many wickets as she'd have liked, but she's one of the most important cogs in the bowling attack and should enjoy bowling in Mumbai.

Young Sanskriti Gupta hasn't had much to do either, but she has been a fairly consistent part of the playing XI and could be trusted to deliver a couple of overs of off-spin against the likes of Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield.

