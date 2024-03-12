MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 19 of WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 19 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 12.

The defending champions are on the back of a morale-boosting win over the bottom-placed Gujarat Giants (GG), who were on the wrong end of a blistering assault from Harmanpreet Kaur. They are level on points with table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC), but their net run rate means that DC are still the favorites to secure direct entry into the final.

Mumbai's final league game is thus a clash of major importance, even though they have already qualified for the playoffs. And they are unlikely to rest and rotate for the encounter.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 19 of WPL 2024 against RCB.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

MI have stuck to the same opening combination throughout WPL 2024, and they have no reason to switch things up now.

Hayley Matthews hasn't been at her best in the competition, and try as she may, she hasn't been able to come up with a noteworthy contribution at the top of the order. With time running out in the league stage, she will want to set that record straight and enter the playoffs high on form.

Yastika Bhatia, meanwhile, has had a better campaign. Her improved gears in the powerplay have helped her team greatly, and she has also been tidy behind the stumps.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and S Sajana

Nat Sciver-Brunt is another player who hasn't been at her best in WPL 2024. Despite that, though, she has managed to make an impact and was the Player of the Match two games ago.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been in sizzling form, with three meaningful innings in the competition despite missing two games due to injury. The MI skipper put her team on the back in the last game and will be crucial to their fortunes once again.

Amelia Kerr's bowling has fallen off a cliff lately, with Harmanpreet not trusting the leg-spinner much. That should change against RCB, whose middle-order batters are adept at taking on pace.

S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur have chipped in with regular efforts, with the former even starting to make an impact with the ball. They add depth and variety to the MI middle order.

Lower Order: Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque

MI have no reason to make changes in the bowling department.

Saika Ishaque has truly come into her own, while Pooja Vastrakar has been impressive in the middle overs. Combine that with Shabnim Ismail's powerplay threat, and you have a very well-rounded bowling unit.

Humaira Kazi is part of the team too, even if she doesn't have much to do.

