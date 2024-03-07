MI Predicted Playing XI vs UPW for Match 14 of WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 14 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 7.

The defending champions are in a tricky position at the moment. Placed third in the standings, they need a win to compete with the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a playoff spot. A loss would bring UPW into the picture as well.

Changes might not be needed for MI, who have plenty of flexibility in their XI.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 14 of WPL 2024 against UPW.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Hayley Matthews hasn't been at her best with the ball in WPL 2024 and might not get to complete her full quota of overs against an opposition that is packed with right-handers. She has played a couple of enterprising cameos recently and will want to make another big score against UPW.

Yastika Bhatia's intent has been one of the standouts in the competition so far, but she took it too far by trying to hoick Marizanne Kapp across the line in the last game. The southpaw needs to find the right balance.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and S Sajana

MI's middle order is likely to wear a similar look, with Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr forming the backbone. The Mumbai skipper, who returned to the fold in the last game, will have an important role to play against UPW.

Pooja Vastrakar has batted at either No. 5 or No. 6 in WPL 2024 so far, but that could change with Amanjot Kaur and S Sajana displaying good hitting form. We could see Amanjot come in at the fall of the fourth wicket, while Sajana could also be promoted if MI need quick runs.

Lower Order: Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque

SB Keerthana lost her place in the MI side for the last game after bowling just five overs in their first four matches, with Humaira Kazi retaining her spot despite Harmanpreet's return. Mumbai can afford to go batting-heavy, so they might stick with the same combination.

If MI want to reinforce their spin attack to match UPW stride for stride, they could bring in either Amandeep Kaur or Fatima Jaffer. But Saika Ishaque is expected to be the side's only domestic spinner.

Shabnim Ismail has picked up powerplay wickets in each of the three games she has played thus far in WPL 2023. Getting rid of Alyssa Healy and KP Navgire early could take the wind out of the Warriorz' sails. The South African should continue to keep Issy Wong out of the side.

