MI vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in Match 18 of the tournament 

The two teams firmly settled at the top of the table, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to cross swords in Match 18 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The upcoming clash is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, March 20.

Mumbai, after enjoying five straight wins, endured their first defeat of the season against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Saturday. While they were the first team to qualify for the playoffs, a win against DC would certify their place as the league leaders.

Delhi, meanwhile, have been the second-best team in the WPL, having won four of their six encounters. The Meg Lanning-led unit will certainly want to hand Mumbai a tough time to solidify their chances to leapfrog MI on the table.

The upcoming fixture also offers both teams a chance to break or create a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at three such records that could be broken in the upcoming encounter between MI and DC.

#3 Hayley Matthews could hit her 50th T20 six

Hayley Matthews in action vs Delhi Capitals [WPLT20]

Caribbean star Hayley Matthews has been one of the wisest purchases at the WPL 2023 auction. The Mumbai-based franchise bagged the West Indies skipper at her base price (₹40 lakhs). So far, she has scored 203 runs across six innings, which includes 25 fours and eight sixes.

In total, Matthews has hit 49 sixes in her T20 career. Another maximum would take her to 50 sixes in the shortest format, thus making her only the second West Indian to achieve the landmark.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues could complete 3000 runs in T20 cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues in action vs RCB [WPLT20]

While she hasn't set the stage alight in the ongoing tournament, Jemimah Rodrigues could reach a significant personal milestone in the upcoming game against MI.

The middle-order batter, who has amassed 2,987 runs in 114 T20 innings, Jemimah is just 13 runs short of completing 3,000 runs in her T20 career.

If the 22-year-old gets a good start on Monday, she will become only the third Indian women's cricketer to achieve the landmark after Smriti Mandhana (4,292) and Harmanpreet Kaur (4,444).

#1 Meg Lanning could become the highest run-getter in WPL 2023

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Perhaps one of the most prolific batters in the tournament so far, Meg Lanning has been in ominous touch.

Despite not racking up big scores in the last couple of fixtures, the DC skipper has done enough damage to be the second-highest run-getter in the WPL with 239 runs at an average of 47.8 across six innings.

Lanning was on top of the charts for most part of the tournament, but Sophie Devine's breathtaking knock of 99 in the recent fixture took the RCB batter above Lanning.

However, the DC skipper could regain her spot back if she manages to score at least 28 runs against Mumbai.

