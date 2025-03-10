MI vs GG Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Giants (GG) have never been in this position before in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL). Having qualified for the playoffs for the first time in their history, the Giants are even in contention to finish at the top of the standings and secure direct entry into the final.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) stand between them and that objective. With four wins in six matches, the inaugural WPL champions are in an excellent position to leapfrog the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the standings. Their net run rate is almost there, and they have two games in hand.

Unfortunately for GG, they will need to do something they have never done before if they are to push MI and DC at the summit - beat Mumbai. In five previous WPL meetings, Gujarat have never been able to get the job done. In the reverse fixture between the two sides, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. coasted to a comfortable five-wicket win with nearly four overs to spare.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Simran Shaikh, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

Can GG notch up their first-ever win over MI and put themselves in contention for top spot?

WPL 2025: MI and GG seek coveted top spot

GG's overseas recruits have done their bit [Image: wplt20.com]

Harleen Deol's emergence as a consistent No. 3 has been one of GG's biggest strengths in WPL 2025. She has supported the likes of Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, whose experience and overseas pedigree have lifted the franchise.

With Kashvee Gautam swinging the new ball and Deandra Dottin adding some muscle and all-round brilliance, the Giants are more well-rounded than they've ever been. Despite that, though, beating MI won't be an easy task.

Hayley Matthews is now firing on all cylinders, and Nat Sciver-Brunt has been her consistent best with both bat and ball. Although Shabnim Ismail hasn't been among the wickets very often this year, she has bowled well and should enjoy conditions at the Brabourne Stadium.

This is a fairly even contest, considering the potential of the two teams. But MI's superior bowling might and the fact that they aren't reliant on a couple of players to bail them out of trouble should give them the edge. GG have consistently given the best teams in the league a run for their money and are certainly in with a shout, but might be the marginal underdogs for this decisive contest.

Prediction: MI to win Match 19 of WPL 2025.

