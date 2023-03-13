MI vs GG, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 12th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Gujarat Giants. This exciting clash will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the competition. They are unbeaten so far, having won all their four games. They faced the UP Warriorz in their last game and defeated them convincingly.

Saika Ishaque was the standout bowler for the Mumbai Indians Women as she picked up three wickets to help her side restrict the Warriorz to 159/6.

Contributions from Yastika Bhatia (42), Nat Sciver-Brunt (45*), and Harmanpreet Kaur (53*) helped them chase down the total in the 18th over. They will be looking to go unscathed against the Giants.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are struggling in the inaugural edition of the WPL. They have managed to win only a single game out of four and have only two points under their belt. They were blown away by the Delhi Capitals Women in their previous outing.

Batting first, Kim Garth top-scored with 32* but the other batters faltered as they only managed to score 105 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers were hit all around the park as they failed to pick up a single wicket and the Capitals Women chased down the total in just 7.1 overs. The Giants need to fire in unison in their next game to grab their second win of the competition.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants, Match 12, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: Match 14th 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is a balanced track. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. The spinners are expected to get some assistance from the surface.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover between 27 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians Women

It's unlikely that the Mumbai Indians will tinker with their winning combination.

Probable XI

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants

The Giants need to somehow try to include Sophia Dunkley in the XI.

Probable XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt/Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

The Mumbai Indians Women are looking unstoppable in the competition. The Giants have won only a single game so far and have a tough task ahead of them when they face the Mumbai Indians Women on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians Women are unbeaten so far and expect them to go past the Gujarat Giants unscathed.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this contest.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

