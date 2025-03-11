MI vs RCB, WPL 2025: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Brabourne Stadium will play host to the final league stage match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 11. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off against home team Mumbai Indians in this game.

MI are one win away from confirming their place in the WPL 2025 final. The home team will be desperate for a victory against the defending champions. Even RCB will be keen to win so that they avoid finishing last in the WPL points table.

Ahead of the high-stakes battle between MI and RCB, here's a glance at the pitch history and WPL records of the Brabourne Stadium.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai WPL records

Teams batting second have won seven out of the 12 matches in Mumbai, but the last match at this venue was won by the team batting first. The toss may not play much of a role in the upcoming match as well.

Here are some other important stats to know from the previous WPL games hosted by this ground:

WPL matches played: 12

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 7

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 99 - Sophie Devine (RCB-W) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team total: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team total: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 189/2 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first innings score: 161.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch report for the match between MI and RCB will be broadcast live from Mumbai ahead of the toss. Generally, the wicket is great for batting at this venue, and another batter-friendly surface should be on offer.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews has taken six wickets in her last two matches at this venue. All eyes will be on Matthews when MI bowl against RCB.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai last WPL match

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by nine runs in a nail-biting match hosted by this venue on March 10. Bharti Fulmali smashed a half-century for the Giants, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur registered a 50+ score for the Mumbai-based team.

Sixteen wickets fell in 40 overs of that match between Mumbai and Gujarat, with the batters hitting nine sixes in total. Here is the scorecard summary:

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 179/6 (Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Priya Mishra 1/23) beat Gujarat Giants 170 (Bharati Fulmali 61, Hayley Matthews 3/38) by 9 runs.

