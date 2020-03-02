Michael Clarke backs Pat Cummins to become Australia's next all-format captain

Michael Clarke believed that Pat Cummins was the right man to become Australian skipper in every format

Steve Smith and David Warner have made sensational comebacks to international cricket post their ban due to the Sandpaper Gate episode. While Aaron Finch is Australia's skipper in the limited-overs, Tim Paine holds the reigns for the longest format.

As both Finch and Paine are on the wrong side of 30, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke believes that Australia may soon need an all-format skipper, and has backed Pat Cummins to develop into a serious contender for that role.

"Cummins reads the game really well. Yes, he’s an opening bowler, but he can bat. He’s brilliant in the field. He sees the game how a captain needs to," Clark opined.

While many feel that Smith should resume captaining the side across all formats once he finishes serving his two-year captaincy ban, Clarke believes otherwise.

"I think the best captain needs to be the captain. Steve Smith is Australia’s best batsman, but I don’t necessarily think he is the right man to captain Australia,” reckoned Clarke.

Paine took the Australian captaincy at a very critical time and Clarke was extremely impressed with the way he carried the team without Smith and Warner and transformed it into a side that eventually won an Ashes in England after 18 long years.

“Tim Paine’s done a wonderful job, there’s no doubt about it. He’s earned the right to continue to captain Australia until it’s time for him to retire,” Clarke said.

"Tim is 35, and I imagine he will be thinking about that after this Australian summer. If Australia can win there (during a home series against India) that’s an ideal time for Tim to walk away on top,” he added.