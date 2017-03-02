Michael Clarke drives an auto-rickshaw like a pro in Bengaluru

Clarke is in India as a commentator and an expert for the India-Australia series

by Debdoot Das Video 02 Mar 2017, 13:09 IST

Clarke is having a gala time in India

It looks like former Australian World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke is having a great time in India. The 35-year-old who retired from international cricket in 2015 is presently in the city of Bengaluru as part of the commentary and cricket experts team who are covering the ongoing India-Australia Test series.

India and Australia will clash with each other at Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the second Test match, starting Saturday (March 4). And while both teams are sweating it out in the nets, Clarke is utilizing his time by learning how to drive an auto-rickshaw on busy Indian roads.

Clarke posted a video on his Instagram account where he was seen driving a green and yellow ‘tuk-tuk’. He was seen first learning the tricks of the trade from the driver and later went zipping past incoming traffic like a pro.

"Mastered the art of driving the tuk-tuk. Nice to be back in Bengaluru where it all started," wrote Clarke with video.

During his playing days, Clarke was one of the best in the business. He emerged during Australia’s golden years, was with them during the trough that followed and again led them to the No.1 Test rankings.

Clarke also battled the odds to come back from a chronic back injury and lift the World Cup in 2015. From the very beginning of his career, he was an aggressive batsman who had every shot in the book. He slowly rose through the ranks and was appointed Ricky Ponting’s deputy soon. After the retirement of the latter Clarke took over the reins.

He had his fair share of controversies during his time at the helm. He and coach Mickey Arthur once suspended 4 players after their disastrous tour of India in 2013. That year though they regained the Ashes by beating England 5-0.

It was the Ashes again which made him hang up his boots after 12 years of international cricket. In the 2015 series, Australia lost the urn to England and Clarke called it a day.

Since then Clarke has enjoyed his stint as a commentator. He is quite funny at times and reads the game brilliantly.

The Australian also has a deep connection with M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It is the ground where he made his debut in 2004 and smashed a dazzling century. Clarke scored 151 in the game that Australia won by 217 runs. The debutant was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant performance.