Michael Clarke makes a bold prediction about Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has quickly become the best Indian bowler in all 3 formats of the game

What's the Story?

Michael Clarke, who is a part of the commentary panel of the Sony Pictures Network, the official broadcasters of the ongoing India vs Australia series, has made a bold prediction about Jasprit Bumrah's future. The former Australian batsman heaped praises on Jasprit Bumrah due to his extraordinary bowling skills and said that he will soon be the no.1 in all 3 formats.

In Case You Did Not Know...

Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI debut for India in January 2016 but got his Test cap a couple of years later when India toured South Africa earlier this year. The Gujarati right-arm pacer has impressed one and all with his fast bowling and hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket by many of the cricket pundits.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the leading wicket-takers of the ongoing series between India and Australia and he has troubled the opposition a lot with his variations in the series.

Bumrah dismissed 6 Australian batsmen in the 1st innings of the Boxing Day test match which helped the visitors gain a huge lead in the test match. The right-arm fast bowler picked up the wickets of Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood to restrict the home team's first innings total to 151.

This spell impressed the former Aussie skipper, Michael Clarke a lot and he even stated that Bumrah is destined to be the no.1 bowler in all the three formats of the game soon. This is what Clarke said on Sony Pictures Network, “In the next few months, Bumrah will be the number one bowler in all three formats.”

What's Next?

Jasprit Bumrah is already the World No.1 bowler in One Day Internationals and with this performance at Melbourne, he is trying to make sure that Clarke's prediction does not go wrong.

