Michael Vaughan calls MS Dhoni the best white-ball captain of this era

MS Dhoni has taken a break from international cricket

In an exclusive interview with the Times Of India, former England captain Michael Vaughan stated that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the best captain he has ever seen in the limited-overs format. Vaughan heaped praise on Dhoni by appreciating the way he manoeuvres from behind the stumps, reads the game, thinks out of the box, and handles the pressure.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also talked about how captaincy works beyond the pitch and said that one needs to have a sharp cricketing brain and a sharp idea of how to manage people.

On being asked who his top captains of this era are, Vaughan revealed that Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan are great in 50-over cricket, before adding that Dhoni is the best white-ball captain he has ever seen.

"MS Dhoni doesn’t do international captaincy anymore but in our era, Dhoni is the best white-ball captain I have seen.

The way he manoeuvres from behind the stump, just reads play, thinks out of the box, handles the pressure card and is also great with the bat. In Tests, Virat Kohli is busy, energetic, a brilliant batsman, full of life. I like the way he captains."

MS Dhoni's captaincy records

MS Dhoni had led India to the World Cup win in 2011

Dhoni has been one of the greatest captains the cricket world has seen as he is the only one to have won the ICC World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy as captain. He had also inspired the Men in Blue to their first-ever triangular series win in Australia, while the team had also won the Asia Cup under his captaincy in 2010.

The Ranchi-born superstar holds the record of the most T20I wins as a captain and also playing the most T20I matches as a captain. He became only the third skipper in ODI cricket history to guide his team to 100 wins in the 50-overs format.

Under his leadership, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings emerged as one of the most consistent teams of the tournament.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman has taken a break from international cricket and, he is expected to stay out at least until November.