Middlesex script history as they chase 253 against Surrey to end 10-match losing streak in 2023 T20 Blast

Middlesex chased down a mammoth target of 253 runs with four balls to spare against Surrey to end their 10-match losing streak in the ongoing 2023 T20 Blast on Thursday, June 22.

It was the highest run chase in the tournament's history and the second-highest in T20s behind South Africa's 259-run chase against West Indies in March 2023.

Captain Stephen Eskinazi led from the front with the bat, scoring 73 off just 39 balls, including one six and 13 boundaries. Max Holden also smashed an unbeaten 68 off 35 deliveries, while Ryan Higgins and Joe Cracknell chipped in with 48 (24) and 36 (16), respectively.

For Surrey, skipper Chris Jordan returned with two wickets but conceded 41 runs in his four overs.

Vitality Blast @VitalityBlast Highest run chase in Blast history

Second-highest run chase in T20 history

Joint-sixth highest Blast score

🤝 Highest aggregate score in Blast history



🏟



What. A. Night.



#Blast23 Highest run chase in Blast historySecond-highest run chase in T20 historyJoint-sixth highest Blast score🤝 Highest aggregate score in Blast history @Middlesex_CCC 's first win in 15 @surreycricket 's highest score at the Kia OvalWhat. A. Night. 😲 Highest run chase in Blast history📈 Second-highest run chase in T20 history🔝 Joint-sixth highest Blast score🤝 Highest aggregate score in Blast history✅ @Middlesex_CCC's first win in 15🏟 @surreycricket's highest score at the Kia OvalWhat. A. Night. #Blast23 https://t.co/Q2bKHEbCen

In the first innings, Will Jacks smashed 96 off 45, including five consecutive sixes, while Laurie Evans hit 85 off 37 as the duo shared a 177-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Together, the openers took all the Middlesex bowlers to the cleaners as they smashed 12 sixes and 17 boundaries during their power-packed show to propel Surrey's total to 252/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Tom Helm, Martin Andersson, and Ryan Higgins scalped a couple of wickets apiece for Middlesex, while Max Harris took one.

Middlesex won their last T20 Blast game in 2022

With the memorable chase, Middlesex ended their 14-match losing streak in T20 Blast. Their last win came against Kent on June 19 last year. They finished the 2022 season on a four-match losing streak.

Middlesex, who are placed last in the South Group points table with a solitary win, will now look to continue their winning momentum in their remaining three games this season. They will next face off against Kent in Canterbury on Friday, June 23.

Middlesex Cricket @Middlesex_CCC

Wow! What a game of cricket!



We chase down 253 to record the highest successful chase in



Max Holden finishes unbeaten after a superb knock of 68!



#OneMiddlesex #Blast23 🥳 | MIDDLESEX WIN BY SEVEN WICKETSWow! What a game of cricket!We chase down 253 to record the highest successful chase in @VitalityBlast history!Max Holden finishes unbeaten after a superb knock of 68! 🥳 | MIDDLESEX WIN BY SEVEN WICKETSWow! What a game of cricket! We chase down 253 to record the highest successful chase in @VitalityBlast history!Max Holden finishes unbeaten after a superb knock of 68!#OneMiddlesex #Blast23💥

This is the fourth consecutive season that Middlesex have crashed out in the group stage in the T20 tournament. The 2008 champions last reached the Quarterfinals in 2019.

Meanwhile, Somerset, with nine wins in 11 games, are currently leading the South Group in the 2023 T20 Blast points table.

