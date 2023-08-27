MiLC 2023, Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning, Match 54: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

In the Southern Division of Atlantic Conference, Atlanta Fire, and Atlanta Lightning will cross swords in the 54th match of Minor League Cricket at Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia on August 27, Sunday.

Atlanta Fire enjoyed a stellar start in their opening two clashes, displaying their class by overpowering Orlando Galaxy in their successive games by 130 runs and six wickets respectively. However, their winning spree was halted in the hands of Atlanta Lightning in their third encounter as they tasted defeat by four wickets.

Fire, under the leadership of USA star player Aaron James, is poised to create a significant impact in their reverse contest, seeking to reclaim their winning form. The Fire is currently placed at the second spot in the Southern Division.

Meanwhile, Lightning is also having a similar tournament with two wins from three encounters. They initiated their campaign with a win over Ft. Lauderdale Lions by 27 runs. Nevertheless, they registered a defeat over the same team by 12 runs in their next contest.

In the subsequent encounter, they got back to winning form with a win over Fire by four wickets. Lightning would be aiming to continue their winning momentum when they take on Aaron Jones’ Fire.

Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning Match Details

Match: Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning, Match 54

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, 11.45 pm IST

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning Pitch Report

Spinners are bound to do well on this surface. The average first innings score is 135 with batters struggling to score runs on this sluggish and slow wicket. The captain winning the toss would love to field and put the opposition under pressure.

Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning Weather Forecast

Georgia's temperatures are touching 40 degrees Celsius this year and we can expect sunny weather to welcome these two sides. There will be no rain interruptions during the encounter.

Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning Probable XIs

Atlanta Fire:

Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Zain Sayed, Nasir Hossain, Kennar Lewis, Ishan Sharma, Aaron Jones (c), Ridwan Palash, Corne Dry, Amila Aponso, Ateendra Subramanian, Jeremy Gordon

Atlanta Lightning:

Unmukt Chand, Heath Richards, Danush Kaveripakam, Sagar Patel, Mark Parchment, Heer Patel, Hussain Talat, Junaid Siddiqui, Pankaj Rao, Phani Simhadri, Jesse Bootan

Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning Match Prediction

Following their setback against Lightning, Atlanta Fire is undoubtedly primed to devise a proper plan and make a strategic comeback. Fire boasts a flawless batting and bowling line-up that can pose a significant threat to any opposition. They will be fueled with determination to come out on top over Lightning in their upcoming showdown.

Prediction: Atlanta Fire to win the match

Atlanta Fire vs Atlanta Lightning Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode