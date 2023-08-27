MiLC 2023, Golden State Grizzlies vs Socal Lashings, Match 53: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

In the Pacific Conference's Western Division, Golden State Grizzlies will take on Socal Lashings in the 53rd match of Minor League Cricket at Woodley Cricket Field, Los Angeles, California on Sunday, August 27.

Golden State Grizzlies, under the leadership of Sami Aslam, have struggled to make a significant impact, facing a hat-trick of defeats in their first three games. However, their fortunes took a turn in their fourth encounter with Socal Lashings.

The Aslam-led side would be determined to continue their winning momentum over Lashings in the reverse contest. Keeper-batter Anthony Bramble is the only noteworthy performer from GSG with 106 runs so far in the competition.

On the opposing side, Socal Lashings were having a decent tournament until they met Grizzlies in their most recent encounter. So far, they have played five encounters, registering wins in three and suffering defeats in two.

Lashings would be eagerly waiting to reverse their fortunes in this exciting encounter. Ruben Clinton, the SOL batter, is one of the players to watch out for as he smacked 149 runs from five innings, becoming the team's leading run-scorer. Left-arm pacer Ayan Desai bagged seven wickets from five innings to lead the bowling charts for his side.

Golden State Grizzlies vs Socal Lashings Match Details

Match: Golden State Grizzlies vs Socal Lashings, Match 53

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Golden State Grizzlies vs Socal Lashings Pitch Report

A total of eight matches have been played at this venue with batting first teams bagging victories in six contests and chasing sides securing wins in the other two contests. The average first innings score is 128 with the surface being balanced for both batters and bowlers.

Golden State Grizzlies vs Socal Lashings Weather Forecast

The weather in California is expected to be clear for this morning game. Temperatures will hover around 25 to 30 degrees Celsius with humidity ranging at 40%.

Golden State Grizzlies vs Socal Lashings Probable XIs

Golden State Grizzlies:

Anthony Bramble (wk), Sami Aslam (c), Shivam Mishra, Mohit Nataraj, Navan Preet Singh, Harish Kakani, Sohan Bhat, Vatsal Vaghela, Zia Muhammad Shahzad, Sadaf Hussain, Neeraj Goel

Socal Lashings:

Harpreet Singh (wk), Zohaib Ahmad (c), Rajveer Singh Khosa, Mrunal Patel, Kirstan Kallicharan, Ruben Clinton, Ayan Desai, Abhimanyu Raj, Elmore Hutchinson, Sanchit Sandhu, Rubal Raina

Golden State Grizzlies vs Socal Lashings Match Prediction

Following the triumph in their most recent encounter, Golden State Grizzlies showcased their mettle by defeating Socal Lashings. The upcoming reverse contest promises to be a tough fight between these two sides.

We can anticipate Lashings to come out on top as they have some exceptional players on their side who have the potential to turn the tables.

Prediction: Socal Lashings to win the match

Golden State Grizzlies vs Socal Lashings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode