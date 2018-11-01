India vs West Indies: Milestones created by Team India in the fifth ODI

India demolished the Windies in the fifth ODI to claim the 5 match series 3-1. The series started out in a very promising fashion, with the first three games being keenly contested. However, it was a clinical performance by the Indians in the fourth and the fifth game, as they ripped apart the Caribbeans to win the series.

Windies were dismissed for an underwhelming 104 in the fifth ODI, after skipper Jason Holder elected to bat first. The Windies' batsmen could not survive the excellence of the Indian bowlers, and were completely baffled.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made short work of the chase, cruising to victory inside 15 overs. Team India and the individual players made numerous records in the game. Let's have a look at them.

#8 Shortest completed ODI in India featuring India

The fifth ODI played in Thiruvananthapuram was supposed to be a Day/Night Match. However, it turned out to be a day match, as the Indian bowlers annihilated the line up of Windies, dismissing them for a paltry 104 in 31.5 overs.

With the Indian batsmen being in electrifying form, it took them just 14.5 overs to seal the honours. The 46.4 overs played in the game became a record for the shortest completed ODI in India featuring India, in terms of the number of overs. This game surpassed the previous shortest, which came against New Zealand in Chennai in 2010, when the game was completed in 48.1 overs by the Gautam Gambhir-led squad.

#7 Lowest total for Windies against India

The Caribbean team were totally perplexed by the Indian bowlers, with Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed running through their line up. Jadeja picked up 4 scalps, while both pacers picked 2 wickets apiece.

Windies were bowled out for 104, which became the record for their lowest total against India, with the previous record being 121 at The Port of Spain in 1997. The decision to bat first turned out to be a nightmare for skipper Jason Holder and his team, as they could not stand the wrath of the Indian bowlers.

#6 Most consecutive bilateral series wins by India against the same opponent

Team India equaled the record for the most consecutive series wins against the same opposition, by claiming the series 3-1. Team India has now registered 8 series wins against the Caribbean team starting from 2007, equaling the same record against Sri Lanka in the same time period.

India has played 8 bilateral ODI series against Windies from 2007, with 5 being played at home while 3 being away series, and have prevailed superior in all of them.

