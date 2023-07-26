MINY vs SEO, Match 15: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

Seattle Orcas (SEO), on Tuesday, July 25, defeated MI New York by two wickets in Match No. 15 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 at the Church Street Park, Morrisville. New York qualified for the playoffs, but failed to break into the top two.

Kieron Pollard’s men will now face Washington Freedom in the Eliminator on July 27 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

New York finished fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.004. Wayne Parnell’s Orcas and Faf du Plessis’s Texas Super Kings will lock horns in the Qualifier on Thursday.

Heinrich Klaasen powers Seattle Orcas to victory vs MI New York in MLC 2023

The match between the Orcas and New York was a closely fought affair. After being put in to bat first, New York scored 194 for the loss of eight wickets. Nicholas Pooran smashed 68 runs off 34 balls with three fours and seven sixes. But it was a cameo of 20 runs off six balls from Trent Boult that took New York close to the 200-run mark.

Imad Wasim and Harmeet Singh picked up two wickets apiece for the Orcas.

The Orcas chased down the target with four balls to spare and made sure that they finished the league stage on top of the points table. Heinrich Klaasen’s brilliant century took his team home.

MINY vs SEO, Match 15: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

Heinrich Klaasen won the Player of the Match award for his stupendous display. He scored 110 runs off 44 balls and stayed not out with the help of nine fours and seven sixes. With six runs to win off the last five balls, Klaasen hit fast bowler Noshtush Kenjige for a six over long off to seal the deal for the Orcas.