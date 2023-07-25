MINY vs SEO Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

MI New York (MINY) and Seattle Orcas (SEO) are set to lock horns in Match No. 15 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 on Tuesday, July 25 (Wednesday, July 26 in India). The Church Street Park in Morrisville will host the encounter.

New York, led by Kieron Pollard, are placed fourth in the table with four points thanks to wins in two out of four matches. Although they are officially not yet into the playoffs, a net run rate of +1.319, provided it does not take a massive hit, is going to take them into the next round even if they lose their last match.

However, New York will be looking to win their next match and move into the top two of the points table, displacing Faf du Plessis’s Texas Super Kings. Pollard’s men will be high on confidence after beating Washington Freedom by eight wickets in their previous match.

Nicholas Pooran became the Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 62 off 33 balls with four fours and six sixes.

The Orcas, led by Wayne Parnell, on the other hand, are already through to the playoffs. They are placed on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.806. A win will make sure that they finish the league stage as the table-toppers. But a loss could push them out of the top two.

MLC 2023, MINY vs SEO Prediction: Can New York beat the Orcas?

MI New York have been clinical thus far in the tournament, which is evident from their net run rate. Having beaten the Freedom, they will be high on confidence heading into this clash. They will be desperate to secure victory over the Orcas and book their berth in the Qualifier.

Prediction: MI New York to win this MLC 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the MINY vs SEO match? MI New York (MINY) Seattle Orcas (SEO) 0 votes