MINY vs TSK Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 Challenger?

MI New York (MINY) and Texas Super Kings (TSK) will face each other in the Challenger of the MLC 2023 on Friday, July 28 (Saturday, July 29 in India). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

New York, led by Nicholas Pooran, missed out on the chance of finishing in the top two. But now, they have an opportunity of becoming the second finalist along with Wayne Parnell’s Seattle Orcas, who defeated Texas Super Kings the other night.

New York defeated Washington Freedom in the Eliminator to make an entry into the Challenger. After being put in to bat first, New York could only post 141 for the loss of seven wickets on the board. Dewald Brevis was their star performer after he racked up 57 runs off 41 balls with four fours and three sixes.

The MI bowlers did an excellent job and restricted the Freedom to 125 for nine. Trent Boult put forth his class by picking up four wickets for 20 runs.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends after losing to the Orcas in the Qualifier. After opting to bat first, TSK scored 126 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Thereafter, the Super Kings were blown away by Quinton de Kock, who raced to 88 off 50 balls with 10 fours and four sixes.

MLC 2023, MINY vs TSK Prediction: Can the Super Kings beat New York?

TSK would not be high on confidence after facing the heavy defeat at the hands of the Orcas. New York, meanwhile, are expected to be in good stead after beating the Freedom. MI New York will go into the match as firm favorites.

Prediction: MI New York to win this MLC 2023 match.

