MINY vs WAF Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

MI New York (MINY) and Washington Freedom (WAF) are set to face off in Match No. 13 of the MLC 2023 on Sunday, July 23 (Monday, July 24 in India). The Church Street Park in Morrisville will host the encounter.

New York, led by Kieron Pollard, are placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.100 thanks to wins in one out of three matches. But in order to make their way through to the playoffs, New York have to get back to winning ways.

They will go into the game after losing to Faf du Plessis’ Texas Super Kings by 17 runs in their previous match. After being put in to field first, they restricted the Super Kings to 154 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets apiece. Liam Plunkett and Rashid Khan got one scalp apiece. But New York faltered in their run-chase after being restricted to 137 for eight in 20 overs.

The Freedom, on the other hand, have already made their way through to the playoffs. However, they are yet to book a berth in the top two. If the Freedom lose their next game, they will be in danger of dropping out of the top two.

They have won three matches in a row and last defeated San Francisco Unicorns by 30 runs. Saurabh Netravalkar became the Player of the Match for picking up six wickets.

MLC 2023, MINY vs WAF Prediction: Can New York beat the Freedom?

New York are expected to win this match simply because they will be more desperate to climb the ladder in the points table. Their task will not be easy though as the Freedom are on a three-match winning streak.

Prediction: MI New York to win this MLC 2023 match.

